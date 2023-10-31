'Chadha's indefinite RS suspension may have serious fallout'

New Delhi:
Indefinite suspension of an MP could have very serious repercussions for people’s right to be represented by a person of choice, the SC said on Monday, and asked whether the Privileges Committee of Parliament could order AAP lawmaker Raghav Chadha’s suspension from the Rajya Sabha for an unspecified duration. The SC adjourned hearing till Friday and directed the parties to file a compilation of submissions by Thursday.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
ED summons Delhi CM Kejriwal under PMLA in excise policy case on Nov 2
SC junks ex-Dy CM Sisodia’s bail pleas | Says transfer of Rs...
Will make all efforts to secure release of 8 Navy veterans: EAM
Meets kin of men convicted in Qatar
Electoral bonds scheme: Five-judge SC Bench to begin hearing today
Citizens don’t have right to know source of funds: AG
Terrorists gun down UP labourer on way to buy veggies in Pulwama
Infiltration attempt foiled in Kupwara district, terrorist k...
Clashes erupt with Hamas as Israeli forces push deeper into Gaza Strip
Sonia: Congress opposed to India’s abstention on UN resoluti...