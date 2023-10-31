'Chadha's indefinite RS suspension may have serious fallout'

PTI

New Delhi:

Indefinite suspension of an MP could have very serious repercussions for people’s right to be represented by a person of choice, the SC said on Monday, and asked whether the Privileges Committee of Parliament could order AAP lawmaker Raghav Chadha’s suspension from the Rajya Sabha for an unspecified duration. The SC adjourned hearing till Friday and directed the parties to file a compilation of submissions by Thursday.

