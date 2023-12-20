Chairman’s position ravaged: VP Jagdeep Dhankhar as MP mimics him, Rahul Gandhi films act

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 19

The government on Tuesday termed suspended TMC member Kalyan Banerjee’s act of mimicking Rajya Sabha chairman and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's act of filming the mockery an “insult of the constitutional post” and an expression of “complete lack of decency.”

VP Jagdeep Dhankhar in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday. PTI

In a viral video shared on social media platform X, Banerjee is seen mimicking Jagdeep Dhankhar during a protest by suspended MPs on the steps of the new Parliament building while Rahul is seen smiling and videographing the act.

“The INDIA MPs’ conduct towards Vice President is contemptible. In the past too they used disparaging words for India's first tribal woman President,” Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said, terming the mimicry a mockery of democracy and an insult to constitutional posts.

Leader of Rajya Sabha Piyush Goyal said the Congress supports those who ridicule a constitutional position.

Earlier, Dhankhar took strong exception to the development in Rajya Sabha which saw five adjournments over Opposition’s protests for Home Minister Amit Shah's statement on December 13 Lok Sabha security breach.

“Shameful, ridiculous, unacceptable that an MP is mocking, and a second MP is videographing that incident...,” Dhankhar said when the RS briefly resumed after an adjournment this morning.

Pointing to Congress leader P Chidambaram, Dhankhar said, “Imagine what must be going through my heart when your senior leader videographs an MP mocking the Institution of Chairman, as an individual take on me…The Institution of Chairman has been ravaged.” Further Dhankhar added, “On Instagram, your (Congress) party puts a video which was withdrawn later. That was a shame to me. You used the official Twitter handle to insult me, insult my background as a farmer, my position as a Jat, as a Chairman.”

The Jat Association later took to X and said it would avenge the insult of Dhankhar by the Congress in 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

