Challenges persist in Indian Ocean: Navy Chief

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, September 1

Chief of Naval Staff Admiral R Hari Kumar on Friday said the Navy was looking at a repeat order for an Indigenous Aircraft Carrier (IAC) after inducting INS Vikrant.

He was speaking on the sidelines of the launch of advanced stealth frigate Mahendragiri in Mumbai. “We are working for a third aircraft carrier which will be a repeat of INS Vikrant. There is a lot of expertise that has been generated in terms of building an aircraft carrier. We are looking at having an IAC and preparing a case for it,” Admiral Kumar said.

Timing of launch crucial The warship’s launch comes at a time when the need for an assured umbrella of security is a must for sustaining our country’s aspirational trajectory. Admiral R Hari Kumar, navy chief

He said traditional security challenges in the Indian Ocean Region and the Indo-Pacific continue to persist. “The launch of the warship comes at a time when the need for an assured umbrella of security is a must for sustaining the aspirational trajectory of our nation,” the Navy Chief said.

Mahendragiri is the last of the seven warships of the Nilgiri-class stealth frigates to be launched at sea. Dr Sudesh Dhankhar, wife of Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar, launched the warship at Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited, Mumbai. The Vice-President was the chief guest on the occasion and said the launch of Mahendragiri was a significant milestone in India’s maritime history.