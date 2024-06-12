Chandrababu Naidu sworn in as Andhra Pradesh CM, Pawan Kalyan takes oath as minister

PTI

Amaravati, June 12

TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu was sworn-in as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh for the fourth term on Wednesday at a ceremony that was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, senior BJP leaders and Union Ministers.

Janasena chief and actor Pawan Kalyan, Nara Lokesh, son of Naidu, among others, took oath as Ministers.

Andhra Pradesh Governor S Abdul Nazeer administered the oath to Naidu and others.

Union Ministers Amit Shah, Nitin Gadkari and J P Nadda, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde were present.

Former Vice president M Venkaiah Naidu, Ex Chief Justice of India N V Ramana and Superstars Rajnikanth and Chiranjeevi also took part.

Along with Chandrababu Naidu, K Atchannaidu (TDP), Nadendla Manohar (Janasena), P Narayana (TDP), Kollu Ravindra (TDP), Nimmala Rama Naidu (TDP) and Satya Kumar Yadav (BJP) took oath as ministers.

The Pawan Kalyan-led party has got three and BJP one berth in the cabinet.

As per the strength of Andhra Pradesh assembly (175), the cabinet can have 26 ministers, including the CM.

In separate meetings on Tuesday, the Telugu Desam Legislature Party and NDA partners elected Naidu as their leader.

The NDA comprising TDP, BJP and Janasena won a landslide victory in the recently concluded simultaneous Lok Sabha and Assembly elections in the southern state with a huge majority of 164 out of the total 175 Assembly and 21 out of the total 25 Lok Sabha seats.

