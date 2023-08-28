Chapter on National War Memorial included in class 7 NCERT curriculum

New Delhi, August 28
A chapter on ‘National War Memorial - homage to our brave soldiers’ has been included in the NCERT curriculum of class 7 from this year, the defence ministry said on Monday.
The objective of this initiative, jointly undertaken by defence and education ministries, is to “inculcate the values of patriotism, devotion to duty and courage and sacrifice” among school children and increase the participation of the youth in nation building, it said.
“The chapter highlights the history, significance and concept of the National War Memorial (NWM), in addition to the supreme sacrifice made by the bravehearts of the armed forces in the service of the nation post-Independence,” the ministry said in a statement.
“In the chapter, two friends exchange letters and share their feelings of gratitude for the freedom they enjoy due to the sacrifices made by the bravehearts,” it said.
“Deep emotional impact and connect, which arises in minds and hearts of the children as they visit the iconic monument, have been brought out creatively by the authors of NCERT,” it said.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi had dedicated the NWM to the nation on February 25, 2019 in New Delhi.
