 Chartered plane ‘skids off’ runway in Mumbai : The Tribune India

  • India
  • Chartered plane ‘skids off’ runway in Mumbai

Chartered plane ‘skids off’ runway in Mumbai

Chartered plane ‘skids off’ runway in Mumbai


Tribune News Service

  • A chartered plane, carrying six passengers and two crew members, skidded off the runway at Mumbai Airport on Thursday due to heavy rain
  • All six passengers and two crew members were reportedly hurt in the incident that led to flight delays

  • The aircraft (Learjet 45XR) was registered with the DGCA on May 7, 2021, by VSR Ventures
  • Passengers on board were Dhruv Kotak, KK Krishnadas, Aakarsh Shethi, Arul Sali, Kamakshi and Danish national Lars Sorensen. The crew members were Captain Sunil and Neil
  • Kotak is the MD of Mumbai-based conglomerate JM Baxi Ports & Logistics Ltd.

