Chartered plane ‘skids off’ runway in Mumbai

- A chartered plane, carrying six passengers and two crew members, skidded off the runway at Mumbai Airport on Thursday due to heavy rain
- All six passengers and two crew members were reportedly hurt in the incident that led to flight delays
- The aircraft (Learjet 45XR) was registered with the DGCA on May 7, 2021, by VSR Ventures
- Passengers on board were Dhruv Kotak, KK Krishnadas, Aakarsh Shethi, Arul Sali, Kamakshi and Danish national Lars Sorensen. The crew members were Captain Sunil and Neil
- Kotak is the MD of Mumbai-based conglomerate JM Baxi Ports & Logistics Ltd.