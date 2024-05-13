Checking of Mallikarjun Kharge’s copter triggers row

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 12

In a fresh controversy, the Congress has accused poll officials of targeting Opposition leaders while allowing leaders of the ruling NDA to move around freely. The latest incident involves the checking of Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge’s helicopter in Bihar’s Samastipur.

Kharge addressed election rallies in Samastipur and Muzaffarpur in Bihar on Saturday. However, the party claims while Kharge’s helicopter was subjected to scrutiny, leaders of the BJP-led NDA were not facing similar checks.

Rajesh Rathorre, chief spokesperson of the Congress’ Bihar unit, took to social media to voice the party’s concerns. In a video message, Rathorre said the helicopter inspection of Congress leaders was becoming a pattern, citing a similar incident involving checking of Rahul Gandhi’s helicopter in Kerala.

Rathorre shared a video purportedly showing the Chief Electoral Officer of Bihar personally overseeing the checking process of Kharge’s helicopter in Samastipur. The footage depicts the helicopter surrounded by officials, including those from the police.

Seeking clarification from the Election Commission (EC), Congress’ Bihar chief spokesperson Rathorre emphasised the need for transparency in such matters.

