Nursing student killed at hotel in Chennai; boyfriend posts picture on WhatsApp status

Chandigarh, December 2
In a shocking turn of events, a lifeless body of a 20-year-old nursing student was found at a hotel in Chennai’s Chromepet.
The incident came to light when an image of Fousia’s lifeless body appeared as the WhatsApp status of her boyfriend, Ashiq, prompting mutual friends to alert the Chromepet police.
The police launched an investigation, ultimately locating her body at the aforementioned hotel.
Upon scrutinising CCTV footage in the vicinity, the police swiftly apprehended Ashiq at a nearby eatery, reports TOI.
Preliminary investigations revealed a disturbing sequence of events – an argument ensued between the couple after checking into the hotel, sparked by Fousia questioning Ashiq about photos of him with another woman on his phone. In a fit of rage, Ashiq allegedly assaulted and strangled Fousia to death, subsequently uploading a photo of her lifeless body as his WhatsApp status.
The police disclosed that the couple had been in a relationship for five years and had secretly married. They even had a child, who was given up for adoption in Chikamagalur.
However, the relationship took a tumultuous turn two years ago when Fousia discovered Ashiq’s involvement with multiple other women. She lodged a complaint with the Kerala police, leading to Ashiq’s arrest under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and subsequent imprisonment. Following his release, Ashiq apologised and the couple reconciled.
Fousia’s body has been sent for post-mortem at the Chromepet government hospital, and a thorough investigation into the case is currently underway.
Fousia, who resided in a hostel at New Colony, was a second-year student at a college in Chromepet. She had not attended college for the past three days.
