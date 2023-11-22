Chhattisgarh massacre: SC bins plea against probe

Tribune News Service

New Delhi: The SC has rejected a plea by NIA against Chhattisgarh Police probe into an FIR alleging larger conspiracy in 2013 Jheeram Ghati Naxal attack in which 32 persons, including state Congress leaders, were killed. TNS

AP moves apex court against bail to Naidu

New Delhi: A day after Andhra Pradesh HC granted bail to ex-CM Chandrababu Naidu in Skill Development Corporation case, the state government on Tuesday moved the SC against it. TNS

India-US joint exercise begins in Meghalaya

New Delhi: The three-week 14th edition of Indo-US Joint Special Forces’ exercise ‘Vajra Prahar 2023’ started at Umroi in Meghalaya on Tuesday.

#Chhattisgarh #Congress