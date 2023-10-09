Chhattisgarh polls: BJP fields ex-CM Raman Singh from Rajnandgaon, state chief Sao from Lormi

New Delhi, October 9
The BJP on Monday named former Chhattisgarh chief minister Raman Singh and its state president Arun Sao, also a Lok Sabha MP, as its candidates in its second list of 64 nominees for the elections to the 90-member assembly.
Three MPs, including Renuka Singh and Gomati Sai, figured in the list as the party continued with fielding parliamentarians in the assembly polls, underlining its all-out bid to win power in the current round of five-state elections.
The state is going to the polls in two phases on November 7 and November 17. The Congress had won 68 seats and the BJP 15 in the 2018 assembly polls.
The BJP has fielded Raman Singh, a three-term former chief minister, from Rajnandgaon, his traditional constituency, while Sao will contest from Lormi.
