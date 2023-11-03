Chhattisgarh polls: BJP promises sops for married women, landless farm labourers, LPG cylinder at Rs 500

PTI

Raipur, November 3

Annual financial assistance to married women and landless agricultural labourers, paddy procurement at Rs 3,100 per quintal and cooking gas cylinder at Rs 500 to poor families are some of the key highlights of the BJP's poll manifesto for Chhattisgarh released on Friday, just four days ahead of the first phase of the assembly elections.

Filling one lakh vacant government posts in Chhattisgarh in two years and taking people of the state on a visit to Ram temple, which is being constructed in Ayodhya, are also among the 20 promises of the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) mentioned in the manifesto.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah released the BJP manifesto titled 'Modi's Guarantee for Chhattisgarh 2023' during a function held at Kushabhau Thakre Parisar, the saffron party's state office in Raipur.

Speaking at the launch of the manifesto, Shah said, "An election manifesto is not just a manifesto for the BJP, but a 'Sankalp Patra' (document of resolution) for us." Fulfilling our resolution, we (BJP-led central government) had formed Chhattisgarh state (in 2000), he said.

"Chhattisgarh was transformed into a good state, from being a BIMARU (laggard) state, during 15 years of the BJP rule (2003-2018). Now I assure you on behalf of the BJP that we will work with the aim of making it a developed state in the next five years,” he added.

BIMARU is an acronym for Bihar, (undivided) Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh, a grouping of states that historically lagged in economic and social indicators.

Briefing about the promises in the manifesto, Shah said, "If BJP is voted to power in the state, 'Krishi Unnati Scheme' will be launched, under which 21 quintal per acre paddy will be procured (from farmers) at Rs 3,100 per quintal." The payment against paddy procurement will be done in one time, he added.

The party-led government will also launch the 'Mahtari Vandan Scheme', under which married women will be given financial assistance of Rs 12,000 per year, he said.

Similarly, Deendayal Upadhyay Krishi Majdoor Yojana will be launched, under which landless agricultural labourers will be given Rs 10,000 per year, Shah said.

Women from poor families will get cooking gas cylinders at Rs 500 each, while students will be given a monthly travel allowance for going to college through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT), the Union minister said.

According to him, one lakh vacant government posts will be filled in two years if the BJP returns to power in the state.

Under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, funds will be sanctioned in the first cabinet meeting (if BJP elected to power) for the construction of 18 lakh houses, while every house will have tap water connection within two years under the 'Ghar Ghar Nirmal Jal Abhiyan', he said.

People of Chhattisgarh will be taken on a visit to Ram temple in Ayodhya, he said.

Tendu leaf collection will be done at Rs 5,500 per standard sacks and apart from this, a bonus of Rs 4,500 will also be given to tendu leaf collectors, he said.

Under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (Ayushman Bharat), the annual limit will be doubled and every family will get a health insurance of Rs 10 lakh in place of Rs 5 lakh. Also, 500 new Jan Aushadhi Kendra will be set up to provide medicines at reasonable rates, he said.

Examinations conducted by the Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) will be held in a transparent manner on the lines of the UPSC, he said, adding that a probe will be conducted into alleged CGPSC scam happened during incumbent Congress government.

Chhattisgarh Uddam (enterprise) Kranti Yojana will be launched, under which interest-free loans with 50 per cent subsidy will be given to youth, he said.

On the lines of Delhi National Capital Region (NCR), the State Capital Region will be established for the development of Raipur, Naya Raipur, Durg and Bhilai, Shah said.

Naya Raipur will be developed into an innovation hub of central India which will provide 6 lakh employment opportunities, he said.

The BJP government will launch Rani Durgavati Yojana, under which an 'ashvasan' (assurance) certificate worth Rs 1.50 lakh will be provided to the below poverty line (BPL) families on the birth of a girl child, he said.

"Under our policy of zero tolerance for corruption, a commission will be set up to deal with it (graft) and a web portal will be launched for monitoring and redressal of complaints pertaining to corruption. A special cell will be set up at the Chief Minister's Office for direct action into complaints of corruption," the senior BJP leader said.

On the lines of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Chhattisgarh Institute of Medical Sciences (CIMS) will be set up in every division and Chhattisgarh Institute of Technology (CIT) will be established in every parliamentary constituency on the lines of Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), he said.

On the lines of Invest India, Invest Chhattisgarh will be organised and an annual international level convention will be held to attract investment from national and international companies, he said.

Invest India is the national investment promotion and facilitation agency that helps investors looking for investment opportunities and options in India.

The BJP manifesto also says that 'Sarkaar Tuhar Dwar' (government at your doorstep) scheme will be launched, under which 1.50 lakh unemployed youths will be recruited at panchayat and ward level for providing public service.

The 1,000-km long Shaktipeeth Project will be launched, in which five Shaktipeeths will be developed and connected on the lines of Char Dham Pariyojana of Uttarakhand, he said.

Every citizen will be given pension under the Atal Pension Yojana and 50 per cent contribution under the scheme will be of the state government.

Elections to the 90-member Chhattisgarh assembly will be held in two phases - on November 7 and 17.

The ruling Congress is yet to release its manifesto for the elections, but has already announced 17 guarantees, including loan waiver for farmers.

#BJP #Chhattisgarh