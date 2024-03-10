Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud stresses importance of constitutional values for nation’s unity, progress

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 9

Highlighting the importance of the constitutional values of liberty, equality and fraternity for ensuring the nation’s unity and progress, Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud on Saturday said the Constitution’s learning should reach the villages across the country.

Inaugurating a regional ‘Hamara Samvidhan, Hamara Samman’ campaign at Maharaja Ganga Singh University, Bikaner, in Rajasthan, the CJI said, “Our Constitution has its place from the corridors of courts to villages. It’s not limited to books alone.”

“It’s my duty to ensure that the last man in the village is able to exercise his right to approach courts for realising his fundamental rights,” the CJI said in his speech delivered in Hindi.

The campaign aims to enhance awareness about the Indian Constitution and the citizens’ rights and duties, and to commemorate the 75th year of India as a republic.

The basic rights, such as daily wages, pension, clean water, ration, healthcare and education, flowed from the Constitution, which had met the challenges of the country’s diverse society and given dignity to the people. Mutual fraternity was necessary to maintain equality in the country, the CJI said at the function, which was also attended by Union Minister of State for Law and Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal and Rajasthan High Court Chief Justice MM Shrivastava, judges, lawyers and students.

Quoting Dr BR Ambedkar’s speech in the Constituent Assembly, he said the Constitution was not a mere lawyers’ document, but a vehicle of life, and its spirit was always the spirit of age. “The Constitution reflects our collective aspirations… We are committed to the rule of law and protection of human rights because of the Constitution,” Justice Chandrachud added.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Justice DY Chandrachud