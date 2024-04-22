Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Gen Anil Chauhan embarks on France tour

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 21

Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Gen Anil Chauhan has proceeded on an official visit to France. The visit is aimed at strengthening the defence ties between the two nations.

General Chauhan is scheduled to interact with senior civil and military leadership of France, including his counterpart General Thierry Burkhard, Director IHEDN (National Institute for Higher Defence Studies), and Director General Armament.

The CDS will visit the French Space Command and the Land Forces Command, where he will address student officers of the Army and Joint Staff Course at Ecole Militaire. He will also visit and interact with reputed defence industries in France, including Safran Group, Naval Group and Dassault Aviation.

He is also scheduled to visit the Neuve-Chapelle Memorial and the Indian Memorial at Villers-Guislain, where he will lay a wreath in memory of the Indian soldiers who made the supreme sacrifice during World War-I.

