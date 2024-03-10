Man who fell into 40-foot-deep borewell in Delhi dies; body pulled out

New Delhi, March 10
The body of a man who had fallen into a 40-foot-deep borewell at a Delhi Jal Board water treatment plant here was pulled out after a nearly 12-hour-long rescue operation on Sunday, Water Minister Atishi said.
The man, aged around 30, is yet to be identified.
In a post on X, Atishi said, "It is with great sadness I share the news that the man who fell into the borewell has been found dead by the rescue team."
"How he entered the borewell room, how he fell inside the borewell – this will be investigated by the police.
"I thank the NDRF team who made every possible effort in the rescue operation for many hours," she said in the post.
Around 1 am, information was received that a person had fallen into the borewell at the DJB plant in west Delhi's Keshopur Mandi area.
The rescue efforts were led by teams of the National Disaster Response Force and the Delhi Fire Services.
