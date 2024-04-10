China can’t dare to take an inch of our land today: Shah in Assam

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 9

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said China could not transgress into even an inch of Indian territory today due to the firm policies of PM Narendra Modi-led NDA dispensation.

Addressing a poll rally in Assam’s Lakhimpur, which is one of the five segments of the state that will vote in the first phase on April 19, Shah said the choice in the elections was clear.

“On one side is Rahul Gandhi-led INDI Alliance and on the other is PM Modi-led NDA. You have to make Modi the PM for the next five years and for the NDA to win over 400 seats,” said Shah.

He attacked Rahul for pledging to save Assam culture, saying, “During the time of Rahul’s grandmother (late PM Indira Gandhi) injustice was done to Assam. Several youths took the path of anarchy and many were killed, all because of the sins of the Congress. We on the other hand have signed 10 peace agreements in Assam and ensured the surrender of over 9,000 insurgents,” the Home Minister said.

