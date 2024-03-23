China deploys spy ship as India mulls missile test

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 22

China has increased the number of its spy ships in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR). The latest addition is the Yuan Wang 03 — a Chinese state-linked satellite and missile tracking vessel that has entered through the Straits of Sunda in Indonesia.

Notably, it has entered the IOR at a time when India is likely planning to test another ballistic missile on April 3 or 4. India has issued a notice to airmen (NOTAM), announcing that it would be needing 1,600 km of air space starting from APJ Abdul Kalam Island off the coast of Odisha in a southerly direction over the Bay of Bengal.

4th such vessel Yuan Wang 03 is fourth Chinese ship to arrive in the Indian Ocean Region

Other three are Xiang Yang Hong 01 and Xiang Yang Hong 03, both survey and research ships, and Da Yang Ho, a resource survey vessel

Yuan Wang 03 is fourth Chinese ship in the IOR. Other three are Xiang Yang Hong 01 and the Xiang Yang Hong 03, both survey and research ships, and Da Yang Ho, a resource survey vessel. They are capable of reading the seabed and mapping for resources and undersea ridges.

Yuan Wang 03 is a different category of ship. It can track missiles. On March 11, India tested a new variant of its nuclear-tipped Agni-V missile that is capable of firing warheads at multiple targets at a distance greater than 5,000 km.

Another test of K4, a submarine-launched ballistic missile, was held back as Chinese ships had been out in international waters. In the latest round of tests, India is said to be planning the launch of an Agni series with next-generation technologies.

The Navy was closely monitoring the movement of all Chinese ships in the IOR. The Chinese activity comes even as Pakistan has also acquired PNS Rizwan, a satellite and missile tracking ship from China.

This is not the first time a Chinese vessel was seen entering the IOR just before a planned missile test by India. In November 2022, Yuan Wang 06 arrived. In December 2022, India issued a NOTAM of 5,400 km and a Chinese research vessel, Yuan Wang 05, made a U-turn on its course and headed back to Indian Ocean.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#China