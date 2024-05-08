 China launches anti-dumping probe on imports of cypermethrin from India : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • India
  • China launches anti-dumping probe on imports of cypermethrin from India

China launches anti-dumping probe on imports of cypermethrin from India

China's Ministry of Commerce announces that it has launched an anti-dumping investigation into imports of cypermethrin from India

China launches anti-dumping probe on imports of cypermethrin from India

The ministry received an application for an anti-dumping investigation submitted by Jiangsu Yangnong Chemical Industry Co on behalf of China's cypermethrin industry on April 2.



PTI

Beijing, May 8

China has initiated an anti-dumping investigation into imports of cypermethrin originating in India, official media said on Wednesday.

China's Ministry of Commerce announced on Tuesday that it has launched an anti-dumping investigation into imports of cypermethrin from India, after receiving an application for investigation from a domestic chemical company, state-run Global Times reported.

Cypermethrin is mainly used for the production of insecticide formulations, which is widely used in agriculture, health care and other fields for the control of pests in cotton, fruit trees, vegetables, tobacco, corn and flowers.

According to the announcement, the ministry received an application for an anti-dumping investigation submitted by Jiangsu Yangnong Chemical Industry Co on behalf of China's cypermethrin industry on April 2, under which the applicant requested an anti-dumping investigation into imports of cypermethrin originating in India. 

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#China


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

3 Indians accused of Hardeep Nijjar's killing appear before Canadian court amid pro-Khalistan slogans

2
Bathinda

Resume duty: Punjab Govt to BJP’s Bathinda candidate Parampal Kaur

3
Chandigarh

12-yr-old schoolgirl crushed under truck at Zirakpur

4
India

Indian envoy in Canada warns of 'big red line' on anti-India activities of Sikh separatist groups

5
Punjab

Defying Punjab government’s notice to resume work, BJP’s Bathinda candidate Parampal Kaur continues to campaign

6
Diaspora

Canada's ex-minister rubbishes report claiming Trudeau was forced to accept meeting on Sikh activists to land in Punjab during 2018 trip

7
India

Jyoti Malhotra appointed first woman Editor-in-Chief of The Tribune Group

8
Comment

Need to restructure entrance exam for civil services

9
Punjab

Medical interns in Punjab seek stipend on par with central colleges

10
Punjab

'Pulwama still a big mystery… BJP can do anything during election’: Punjab Congress chief Raja Warring on Channi’s Poonch attack remark

Don't Miss

View All
Kangana claims ‘after Amitabh Bachchan, I am the one who get respect’, netizen says ‘Congress ko yahi jitayegi’
Trending

Kangana Ranaut claims ‘after Amitabh Bachchan, I am the one who gets respect in industry’, netizen says ‘chall jhuthi'

10-year-old Delhi boy sells food to support family after father’s death; businessman offers help
Delhi

10-year-old Delhi boy runs food cart to support family after father’s death; businessman offers help

Indian-origin astronaut Sunita Williams to fly to space again on first crewed mission of Boeing's Starliner
Diaspora

Indian-origin astronaut Sunita Williams set to fly into space again on first crewed mission of Boeing's Starliner

Former bureaucrat Ashok Kundra believes in giving
Chandigarh

Former bureaucrat Ashok Kundra believes in giving

Gurbani rings out at UK Parliament complex for Baisakhi
Diaspora

Gurbani rings out at UK Parliament complex for Baisakhi

‘Like Switzerland’: Saina on visit to Lahaul, Manali
Himachal

‘Like Switzerland’: Saina Nehwal on visit to Lahaul, Manali

Father elated at Arshdeep Singh’s selection in Team India
Chandigarh

Father elated at Arshdeep Singh’s selection in Team India

Harappan habitat found near Rakhigarhi burial site
Haryana

Harappan habitat found near Rakhigarhi burial site in Hisar district

Top News

Following controversial remarks, Sam Pitroda steps down as Chairman of Indian Overseas Congress

Following controversial remarks, Sam Pitroda resigns as Chairman of Indian Overseas Congress

Pitroda has raised a controversy following his recent racist...

‘Tempo loads of money’ jibe: Rahul asks PM if he is speaking from personal experience, asks him to send CBI, ED to probe Ambani, Adani

‘Tempo loads of money’ jibe: Rahul asks PM if he is speaking from personal experience, asks him to send CBI, ED to probe Ambani, Adani ‘Tempo loads of money’ jibe: Rahul asks PM if he is speaking from personal experience, asks him to send CBI, ED to probe Ambani, Adani

Gandhi's strong retort to PM Modi comes after the latter att...

Air India Express cancels over 100 flights on cabin crew woes; impacts 15,000 passengers

Air India Express cancels over 100 flights on cabin crew woes; affects 15,000 passengers

Faced with cabin crew shortage, the airline, which operates ...

Supreme Court to pass order on interim bail to Arvind Kejriwal on May 10

Supreme Court to pass order on interim bail to Arvind Kejriwal on May 10

A Bench led by Justice Sanjiv Khanna had on Tuesday said Kej...

Centre directs Punjab government to accept BJP’s Bathinda candidate Parampal Kaur’s VRS

Defying Punjab government’s notice to resume work, BJP’s Bathinda candidate Parampal Kaur continues to campaign

The IAS officer says the notice was sent just as a 'diversio...


Cities

View All

CPI-CPI (M) candidate files nomination paper on Day 1

CPI-CPI (M) candidate files nomination paper from Amritsar on Day 1

Another Punjab farmer dies at Shambhu protest site

Amritsar: Party candidates go all out as campaigning reaches final phase

Amritsar: Over 6.2 LMT wheat procured in mandis

Jugraj Singh who was killed in US cremated in Ajnala village

Resume duty: Punjab to BJP nominee Parampal

Resume duty: Punjab Govt to BJP’s Bathinda candidate Parampal Kaur

Bathinda, Ludhiana constituencies ‘expenditure sensitive’, declares EC

Confronted by farmers, Hans Raj Hans says won’t speak against ‘friend’ Modi

12-yr-old schoolgirl crushed under truck at Zirakpur

12-yr-old schoolgirl crushed under truck at Zirakpur

Half a century after receiving Maha Vir Chakra in 1971 war, injured Navy diver who trained Mukti Bahini seeks grant of special pension

Bouncer shot dead in Kharar

No nomination filed on Day 1 in Chandigarh

Chandigarh: Anil Masih campaigning for Sanjay Tandon, says Congress; BJP terms it ‘lie’

Supreme Court to pass order on interim bail to Arvind Kejriwal on May 10

Supreme Court to pass order on interim bail to Arvind Kejriwal on May 10

AAP leader Manish Sisodia’s judicial custody extended

CBI busts bribery racket at Delhi’s RML Hospital; nine, including two cardiologists, arrested

Delhi High Court dismisses PIL seeking facilities for CM Arvind Kejriwal in jail

State-level wrestler arrested in attempt to murder case in Delhi

No nomination filed on Day 1 for Jalandhar Lok Sabha seat

No nomination filed on Day 1 for Jalandhar Lok Sabha seat

Vikramjit Chaudhary seeks votes for BJP

Pastor got money from Dubai, sent Indian SIMs to Pakistani handlers: Hoshiarpur cops

Man murdered at cattle shed

Man’s decomposed body found in bed box in Jalandhar

Five members of robbers’ gang land in police dragnet

Ludhiana: Five members of robbers’ gang land in police dragnet

My fight is against grand alliance of BJP, AAP & Akalis, says Ludhiana Congress candidate Raja Warring

Maximum first-timers, 85+, third gender voters in Ludhiana: CEO

Sow, transplant saplings as per rice variety, Punjab Agricultural University tells farmers

Man’s body found near drain in Jagraon

Lok Sabha polls: Congress candidate Dharamvira Gandhi files nomination from Patiala seat

Lok Sabha polls: Congress candidate Dharamvira Gandhi files nomination from Patiala seat

Avraj Manchanda of YPS tops Patiala in ICSE exams

INDIA VOTES 2024: All set for free and fair Lok Sabha poll, says Patiala DC

Preneet Kaur resumes campaign, touches emotional chord

Lecture on Lok Sabha poll held at Punjabi University