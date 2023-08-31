China map issue ‘very serious’, PM must speak: Rahul

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 30

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday termed as “very serious” the issue of China releasing a “standard map” that laid claim over Arunachal Pradesh and Aksai Chin, saying the neighbouring country had already taken India’s land in Ladakh and Prime Minister Narendra Modi should speak on the issue.

Rahul also said “whole of Ladakh knows China has usurped our land”, a remark that triggered a political face-off with the BJP asking if an “MoU the Wayanad MP signed with China in 2008 was compelling him to demoralise the Indian armed forces”.

Dismissing Rahul’s claims on Chinese transgressions across the LAC, BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia asked the Congress to come clean on the details of the alleged MoU the Congress had signed with the Communist Party of China.

