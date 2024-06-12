China PM greets Modi, talks of steady relations

New Delhi, June 11
Chinese Premier Li Qiang on Tuesday extended felicitations to PM Narendra Modi on his third term saying “China is willing to work with India to push forward bilateral relations in the right direction”.
Li said sound and steady development of China-India relations was not only conducive to the well-being of both nations, but would also inject stability and positive energy into the region and the world, Xinhua, the Chinese Communist Party-owned news agency, reported.
On June 1, the newly appointed Chinese Ambassador to India, Xu Feihong, had said China-India relations should be brought on the “right track” and there was a need to “manage differences” and jointly explore ways for the two neighbouring countries to “get along well” with each other.
Feihong is Beijing’s first envoy to be posted in New Delhi after a gap of 18 months. India and China have been locked in a military standoff since April 2020, when the latter started amassing troops, hundreds of guns, tanks, missiles and long-range artillery on its side of the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Eastern Ladakh.
