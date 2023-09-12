China's defence minister Li Shangfu 'missing' for two weeks

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, September 11

China’s Minister of National Defence Li Shangfu is missing amid growing speculation over political instability in the country. International media outlets have cited news reports to say Li is missing — euphuism for having been sacked or detained.

The buzz first started on Friday when US Ambassador to Japan Rahm Emanuel posted on X, “President Xi’s cabinet lineup is now resembling Agatha Christie’s novel And Then There Were None. First, Foreign Minister Qin Gang goes missing, then the Rocket Force commanders go missing, and now Defense Minister Li Shangfu hasn’t been seen in public for two weeks”.

Li was last seen on August 29 addressing the China-Africa forum in Beijing, as per the South China Morning Post, a Hong Kong-based newspaper.

Emanuel also referred to the former foreign minister of China, Qin Gang, who has not been seen in public since June 25. In July, Wang Yi was appointed Foreign Minister. As per Chinese media reports, PLARF chief Gen Li Yuchao and his deputy Liu Guangbin were replaced and they were reportedly not seen in public for months.

