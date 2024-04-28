China’s military supplies under US lens even as ties on the mend

Tribune News Service

Ajay Banerjee

New Delhi, April 27

US and China’s recent diplomatic moves notwithstanding, Chinese companies have been sanctioned by the US for supplies to Pakistan while Beijing is seen as one of countries patronising private military and security companies (PMSC), used as private armies, and even supplying weapons to non-state actors.

On April 19, the US sanctioned three Chinese firms for giving missile technologies to Pakistan. The three Chinese companies — Xi’an Longde Technology Development Company Limited, Tianjin Creative International Trade Co Ltd, and Granpect Company Limited — have been supplying critical elements to Pakistan to develop weapons of mass destruction.

A China-Pakistan nexus was uncovered by India in January when a ship bound for Karachi from China was intercepted at Mumbai’s Nhava Sheva port. A Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) probe revealed it included a computer numerical control (CNC) machine, produced by an Italian company. The DRDO established its potential use in Pakistan’s nuclear programme.

North Korea is using the same machines, and are supplied by China. India is also noting Chinese help to Pakistan in gaining access to restricted items from the US and Europe.

In October, the US issued new regulations that denied Chinese firms access to the most advanced semiconductors. The US has made it clear that it is not in the business of providing or selling things that could be turned against it to undermine security.

Yesterday, when US Secretary of State Antony Blinken addressed the media in Beijing , he said, “When it comes to sensitive technology, we’re going to be very, very sure that the most sensitive technology does not wind up where it could turn around and hurt us.”

“We have taken action against more than a hundred Chinese entities with sanctions, applying export controls,” he said.

Blinken mentioned China’s military supplies to Russia and termed it as “the biggest threat to Europe’s security since the end of the Cold War (1991). Now, we’ve already taken steps ourselves. We’re prepared to do more if China is not prepared to act to curb this activity”.

An Indian assessment is that China is increasingly active in the volatile states of Africa. Transferring weapons and other sophisticated technologies can lead to many issues, including interstate wars. Other than that, it can also go into the hands of non-state actors, such as terrorists. A report — ‘Annual Threat Assessment of the US Intelligence Community’ — shared with the US Senate last month said, “PMSCs have become an essential component of modern military operations and the demand for their services is likely to grow.” It listed China, Russia and Turkiye, among others, who see these firms as a valuable tool in their arsenal for either advancing or protecting their interests abroad.

These firms threaten global security in many countries and regions through their ability to potentially foment violence and escalate instability in already fragile regions.

China launches sub built for Pak

Islamabad/Beijing: China has launched the first of the eight Hangor-class submarines to be built for its all-weather ally Pakistan to provide it with state-of-the-art warships, adding a new dimension to their growing bilateral military cooperation. The launch ceremony, held at Wuchang Shipbuilding Industry Group’s Shuangliu Base, on Friday, was attended by Pakistan Navy chief Admiral Naveed Ashraf, a TV channel reported. pti

