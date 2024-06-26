Chinese capsule first to bring samples from moon’s far side

PTI

Beijing, June 25

China’s Chang’e-6 lunar probe module returned to Earth on Tuesday, completing its historic mission to collect the first-ever samples from the moon’s unexplored far side, in a major step forward for the country’s ambitious space programme.

The Chang’e-6 probe is expected to have returned to Earth with up to 2 kg of moon dust and rocks from the lunar far side, which will be analysed by Chinese researchers before being opened for access by international scientists, it said. Chinese President Xi Jinping extended congratulations on the success of the Chang’e-6 mission.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#China