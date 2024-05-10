Choose ‘accountable’ govt: Priyanka to voters

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 9

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi has urged the electorate to elect a government that prioritises accountability and responsiveness to the people’s needs.

Speaking at a series of corner meetings in Raebareli, Priyanka cautioned citizens against being misled by the diversionary tactics employed by the government, emphasising the need to discern the truth beyond the veneer of television broadcasts and grandiose advertisements.

She underscored the importance of recognising one’s own struggles as the true reality of life, contrasting it with the purported neglect of the poor and common man by the Modi government. She accused the government of formulating policies solely to benefit privileged billionaires, neglecting the welfare of the masses.

Expressing concern over the stifling of dissent in the current political climate, she lamented the suppression of voices critical of the government, highlighting the contrast with the accountability embraced during her late father Rajiv Gandhi’s tenure. She stressed the importance of reinstating a culture of questioning leaders, regardless of their position, to ensure genuine public service.

Addressing the prevalent trend of using religious rhetoric to sway voters, Priyanka urged for a halt to such practices, advocating for leaders to be held accountable for their actions and contributions to the welfare of the people.

In a fervent appeal to support her brother and Congress candidate from Raebareli Rahul Gandhi, she praised his extensive efforts to unite the nation and understand the challenges faced by the citizens.

Contrasting the Congress approach with that of the BJP, she highlighted the guarantees offered by the former to uplift the masses, citing examples of initiatives already underway in states like Karnataka.

Promising direct financial assistance to women from BPL families, loan waiver for farmers and job-creation measures, she outlined the Congress’ commitment to addressing the needs of the people.

