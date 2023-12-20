Shivraj Singh Chouhan meets JP Nadda, to be roped in for South push

New Delhi, December 19
Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is all set to be roped in for the ruling BJP’s ongoing electoral outreach in South India. In his first meeting with BJP chief JP Nadda since the Assembly election results in the state, Chouhan said a discussion on his future role in the party was held.
“I will work in the state as well as at the central level and like a disciplined party worker, I will perform whatever role is given to me,” Chouhan said after meeting Nadda today.
The former CM, whose 18-year run ended with the BJP top brass installing Ujjain South MLA Mohan Yadav in the CMO, said he would travel to south Indian states as part of the BJP’s ongoing Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra, which sought to achieve saturation in so far as delivery of pro-poor central schemes were concerned. “I will travel to South India,” said Chouhan, who is also travelling across MP as part of his Mission 29 to win all Lok Sabha seats in the state for the BJP in the 2024 General Election.
The BJP leadership has also been holding meetings with the state veterans on Cabinet formation in MP, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan.
