Chouhan vows to buy 100% pulses at MSP

New Delhi, June 21
Union Minister of Agriculture & Farmers’ Welfare and Rural Development Shivraj Singh Chouhan today assured the states that the government was committed to procure 100 per cent of tur, urad and masoor at the minimum support prices (MSP) to ensure crop diversification.
Tells states to Focus on diversification
- Agri Minister Shivraj Chouhan urges states to collaborate with Centre to make India self-sufficient in foodgrain production
- Tells them to focus on diversification towards cash crops and soil fertility restoration and strengthen their seed delivery systems & corporations
Chairing a virtual meeting with agriculture ministers of various states, Chouhan highlighted the launch of the e-Samridhi portal through cooperatives NAFED and NCCF for farmer registration. He urged the state governments to encourage farmers to register on the portal to benefit from facility of assured procurement.
Urging the state governments to collaborate with the Centre to make India self-sufficient in foodgrain production, he introduced a new Model Pulses Village Scheme, rolling out from the current kharif season. Chouhan encouraged the use of fallow land for pulses after harvesting paddy and also promoted inter-cropping of tur.
The minister emphasised the need for diversification towards cash crops and soil fertility restoration. He urged the states to strengthen their seed delivery systems and seed corporations.
Announcing the establishment of 150 pulse seed hubs in low productivity districts, Chouhan called for developing climate-resilient varieties to counter climate change effects. Highlighting the current lack of self-sufficiency in tur, urad and masoor production, the minister set a target to achieve self-sufficiency by 2027.
