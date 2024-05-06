CISCE Class X and XII results to be out today

New Delhi: The CISCE will declare the Class X and XII board exam results on May 6 at 11 am. Besides board websites, the results will be available on the DigiLocker app and website. TNS
Cong announces two HP bypoll candidates
New Delhi: The Congress has named Anuradha Rana for the Assembly bypoll in Lahaul-Spiti in HP and Subhash Chand for Barsar. The dilemma continues for the Dharamsala seat. TNS
In Chhattisgarh, 35 Naxalites surrender
Dantewada: A total of 35 Naxalites, three of them carrying a cumulative reward of Rs 3 lakh, surrendered in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada district on Sunday, a senior police official said. A 16-year-old girl and an 18-year-old boy are among those who turned themselves in before the police, he said.
Six of family killed in Rajasthan mishap
Jaipur: Six members of a family were killed and two others injured after their car was hit by a truck in Rajasthan's Sawai Madhopur district on Sunday, the police said. The accident occurred on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway near the Banas river bridge. The family was on way to a temple.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Video: ED recovers ‘mini mountain’ of cash from servant’s room of Jharkhand minister's secretary
ED sources said the cash was being counted to ascertain the ...
Phase-3 poll din ends; will seal fate of Amit Shah, Shivraj Singh Chouhan
Voting in 93 seats across 12 states tomorrow
Terrorists using steel bullets to ambush forces in Jammu and Kashmir, taking to ‘hit-&-run’ tactics
Poonch, Rajouri epicentre of attacks; 18 killed in a year
ICSE Class 10, 12 results today: CISCE to declare results at 11 am; here is how to check
Board to discontinue compartment exams
3 Pakistani men sexually assault college student, videotape him naked; arrested
the suspects recorded the victim unclothed and issued threat...