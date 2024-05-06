CISCE Class X and XII results to be out today

PTI

New Delhi: The CISCE will declare the Class X and XII board exam results on May 6 at 11 am. Besides board websites, the results will be available on the DigiLocker app and website. TNS

Cong announces two HP bypoll candidates

New Delhi: The Congress has named Anuradha Rana for the Assembly bypoll in Lahaul-Spiti in HP and Subhash Chand for Barsar. The dilemma continues for the Dharamsala seat. TNS

In Chhattisgarh, 35 Naxalites surrender

Dantewada: A total of 35 Naxalites, three of them carrying a cumulative reward of Rs 3 lakh, surrendered in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada district on Sunday, a senior police official said. A 16-year-old girl and an 18-year-old boy are among those who turned themselves in before the police, he said.

Six of family killed in Rajasthan mishap

Jaipur: Six members of a family were killed and two others injured after their car was hit by a truck in Rajasthan's Sawai Madhopur district on Sunday, the police said. The accident occurred on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway near the Banas river bridge. The family was on way to a temple.

