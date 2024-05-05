CISCE to announce Classes 10, 12 results on Monday; know where to check your result

New Delhi, May 5
The Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) will announce Classes 10 and 12 board exam results on Monday, officials said.
"The ICSE (Class 10) and ICS (Class 12) results will be announced on May 6 at 11 am," board's Chief Executive and Secretary Joseph Emmanuel said on Sunday.
The results will be available on the board's website, the CAREERS portal and DigiLocker.
The board has also decided to discontinue compartment exams for Classes 10 and 12 from this session.
"Candidates who wish to improve their marks or grades in the same year of examination may take improvement exams in a maximum of two subjects," Emmanuel added.
The improvement exams will be conducted in July.
