Indian passengers on 'donkey' flight interrogated on their arrival in Mumbai; Nicaragua-bound plane was held in France for days

ANI

Mumbai, December 26

Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) officials have been interrogating the Indian passengers implicated in an alleged human trafficking scam following their landing at the Mumbai airport.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Passengers leave from Mumbai airport.



A plane with Indian passengers that was grounded in France for four days over suspected human trafficking arrived in Mumbai, earlier today. pic.twitter.com/N93wPcbwr8 — ANI (@ANI) December 26, 2023

The CISF officials have interrogated some of the passengers, following which they allowed them to go. Meanwhile, some passengers are still being interrogated.

Earlier, the plane carrying the passengers landed at Mumbai's Chattrapati Shivaji International Airport on Tuesday after they were deported from France.

Maharashtra | Visuals of the passengers who arrived in Mumbai today, after the plane they were travelling in was grounded in France for four days over suspected human trafficking pic.twitter.com/IKOKiJUeYN — ANI (@ANI) December 26, 2023

A few passengers have been detained in France. Those who landed in Mumbai were questioned extensively. On leaving the airport, the passengers tried to avoid queries from the waiting media.

#WATCH | Maharashtra | Plane with Indian passengers that was grounded in France for four days over suspected human trafficking arrived in Mumbai, earlier today



(Outside visuals from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport) pic.twitter.com/OIMPO0c4Hx — ANI (@ANI) December 26, 2023

The aircraft was headed to Nicaragua but was grounded "on a technical halt" last week by authorities at the Vatry airport in France.

On Monday, the Indian Embassy in France thanked the French government and the Vatry Airport authorities for their hospitality and quick resolution of the situation that allowed Indian passengers to return home.

The embassy also hailed the cooperation of French authorities for working closely with the embassy team and ensuring the safe return of citizens.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#France #Maharashtra #Mumbai