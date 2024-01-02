 Citizenship Amendment Act rules to be notified ‘much before’ Lok Sabha poll announcement: Official : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • India
  • Citizenship Amendment Act rules to be notified ‘much before’ Lok Sabha poll announcement: Official

Citizenship Amendment Act rules to be notified ‘much before’ Lok Sabha poll announcement: Official

Under CAA, Indian nationality will be granted to persecuted non-Muslim migrants—Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Buddhists, Parsis and Christians—from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan who had come to India till December 31, 2014

Citizenship Amendment Act rules to be notified ‘much before’ Lok Sabha poll announcement: Official

Social Democratic Party of India activists stage protest against Central Government on the CAA bill, in Coimbatore. PTI file



PTI

New Delhi, January 2

Rules for the Citizenship (Amendment) Act of 2019 will be notified “much before” the announcement of the Lok Sabha elections, a senior government functionary said on Tuesday.

Under the CAA brought in by the Narendra Modi government, Indian nationality will be granted to persecuted non-Muslim migrants—Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Buddhists, Parsis and Christians—from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan who had come to India till December 31, 2014.

There were massive protests in some parts of the country after the CAA was passed by Parliament in December 2019 and received the presidential assent subsequently.

“We are going to issue the rules for the CAA soon. Once the rules are issued, the law can be implemented and those eligible can be granted Indian citizenship,” the functionary said.

Delayed by more than four years, rules for the CAA are a must for its implementation.

Asked whether the rules will be notified before the announcement of the next Lok Sabha elections that are likely to be held in April-May, the functionary said, “Yes, much before that.”

“The rules are ready and the online portal is also in place and the entire process will be online. The applicants will have to declare the year when they entered India without travel documents. No document will be sought from the applicants,” the functionary said.

On December 27, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had said that no one can stop the implementation of the CAA as it is the law of the land and accused West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of misleading people on the issue.

Addressing a party meeting in Kolkata, Shah said it was the BJP’s commitment to implement the CAA.

The TMC, led by Mamata Banerjee, has been opposing the CAA.

The promise of implementing the controversial CAA was a major poll plank of the BJP in the last Lok Sabha and Assembly polls in West Bengal. The saffron party’s leaders consider it a plausible factor that led to the rise of the BJP in the state.

According to the manual of parliamentary procedures, the rules for any legislation should have been framed within six months of presidential assent or seek extension from the Committees on Subordinate Legislation in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.

Since 2020, the home ministry has been taking extension in regular interval from the parliamentary committees for framing the rules.

More than a hundred people lost their lives during the protests or police action after Parliament passed the law.

Meanwhile, in last two years, more than 30 district magistrates and home secretaries of nine states have been given powers to grant Indian citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians coming from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan under the Citizenship Act of 1955.

According to the annual report of the Ministry of Home Affairs for 2021-22, from April 1, 2021 to December 31, 2021, a total of 1,414 foreigners belonging to these non-Muslim minority communities from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan were given Indian citizenship by registration or naturalization under the Citizenship Act, 1955.

The nine states where Indian citizenship by registration or naturalization is given under the Citizenship Act of 1955 to non-Muslim minorities from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan are Gujarat, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi and Maharashtra.

Authorities of none of the districts of Assam and West Bengal, where the issue is politically very sensitive, have been given the powers so far.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Afghanistan #Bangladesh #Lok Sabha #Narendra Modi #Pakistan #Sikhs


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Haryana

Truckers' strike against hit-and-run law LIVE updates: 2,000 petrol pumps run dry; chaos at fuel stations in Punjab, Chandigarh, Himachal as people do panic-buying

2
Himachal

Sanjay Kundu removed as Himachal Pradesh DGP: Supreme Court to hear his plea against removal on Wednesday

3
Business

All you need to know about UPI payment rules that are changing in 2024

4
Chandigarh

Only 5 litre of petrol, diesel per vehicle to be sold in Chandigarh

5
Entertainment

Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani to get married next month in Goa

6
World

In first reported case of sexual assault in metaverse, 16-year-old girl 'gang-raped' by online strangers in video game

7
India

Truck drivers’ protest: Long queues at petrol pumps in Mumbai, Nagpur amid fuel shortage fear

8
Sports

WFI row: ‘Do not recognise ad-hoc panel and ministry suspension, will organise Nationals’, says Sanjay Singh

9
Punjab

Gidderbaha youth found dead in Canada

10
Himachal

Fuel crisis looms as truckers protest new hit-and-run law

Don't Miss

View All
Hisar colder than Shimla during day
Haryana

Hisar colder than Shimla during day

Cold wave brings max temp down to 15.6°C
Bathinda

Cold wave in Punjab brings max temp down to 15.6°C

In a first, PWD to use calcium chloride to prevent ice formation after snowfall
Himachal

In a first, PWD to use calcium chloride to prevent ice formation after snowfall

UNESCO award for Rambagh Gate & Ramparts, Gurdaspur’s Peepal Haveli
Amritsar

UNESCO award for Amritsar's Rambagh Gate & Ramparts, Gurdaspur’s Peepal Haveli

43K calls made from 2 phones in Ferozepur jail drug racket: High Court
Punjab

43K calls made from 2 phones in Ferozepur jail drug racket: High Court

After snowfall, tourist influx gains momentum in Manali
Himachal

After snowfall, tourist influx gains momentum in Manali

Artworks on tunnel walls in Shimla draw tourists
Himachal

Artworks on tunnel walls in Shimla draw tourists

Self-propelled Shimla train on track after trial
Himachal

Self-propelled train on heritage Kalka-Shimla track after trial

Top News

Heavy rush at petrol stations in Himachal Pradesh’s Dharamsala amid truckers’ strike

Truckers' strike against hit-and-run law LIVE updates: 2,000 petrol pumps run dry; chaos at fuel stations in Punjab, Chandigarh, Himachal as people do panic-buying Truckers' strike against hit-and-run law LIVE updates: 2,000 petrol pumps run dry; chaos at fuel stations in Punjab, Chandigarh, Himachal as people do panic-buying

Petrol pumps mostly in western and northern India run out of...

Union Home Secretary to meet protesting truckers, issue likely to be resolved amicably

Union Home Secretary to meet protesting truckers, issue likely to be resolved amicably

Massive queues of customers were seen at fuel stations acros...

Only 5 litres of petrol, diesel per vehicle to be sold in Chandigarh

Only 5 litre of petrol, diesel per vehicle to be sold in Chandigarh

Authorities restrict supply of petrol, diesel in Chandigarh

Nicaragua ‘Dunki’ flight: Passengers from Gujarat agreed to pay Rs 60-80 lakh to agents to enter US illegally, say officials

Nicaragua ‘Dunki’ flight: Passengers from Gujarat agreed to pay Rs 60-80 lakh to agents to enter US illegally, say officials

Airbus A340 carrying 303 passengers, including 260 Indians, ...

Japan airlines aircraft catches fire after colliding with another plane at Tokyo's Haneda airport

Japan airlines aircraft catches fire after colliding with another plane at Tokyo's Haneda airport Japan airlines aircraft catches fire after colliding with another plane at Tokyo's Haneda airport

Haneda is one of the busiest airports in Japan, and many peo...


Cities

View All

Despite revised timings, thin attendance in rural schools

Despite revised timings, thin attendance in rural schools in Amritsar

To usher in new year, devotees make beeline for Golden Temple

Fog, chill affect normal life, movement of trains, buses in Amritsar

Looking ahead 2024: Amritsar residents expect better sanitary conditions, road infrastructure in New Year

Jallianwala Bagh fast losing its historic character to pace of urbanisation

Lt Gen Nagendra takes command of Chetak Corps

Lt Gen Nagendra Singh takes command of Chetak Corps

Only 5 litres of petrol, diesel per vehicle to be sold in Chandigarh

Only 5 litre of petrol, diesel per vehicle to be sold in Chandigarh

Truckers' strike against hit-and-run law LIVE updates: 2,000 petrol pumps run dry; chaos at fuel stations in Punjab, Chandigarh, Himachal as people do panic-buying

A first: Panel working on green energy tariff in Chandigarh

New Year’s Eve: Quarrels keep Chandigarh cops on toes

Mohali: 59 found drunk while driving

ED moves Delhi High Court against order releasing Vivo India officials in money laundering case

ED moves Delhi High Court against order releasing Vivo India officials in money laundering case

26 trains delayed as fog envelops Delhi; cold wave to continue

In Delhi, warmest New Year’s Day in 10 yrs

Fire breaks out at lab in Rohini

Delhi MC delaying handover of sealed shops: BJP

Oil tanker operators’ call off strike in Punjab’s Jalandhar, fuel supply resumes

Oil tanker operators’ call off strike in Punjab’s Jalandhar, fuel supply resumes

Jalandhar: Cold weather affects attendance as govt schools reopen after winter break

Driver, helper injured as tractor-trailer overturns

Gurmukh Sewak Dal performing ‘jora sewa’ at Harivallabh Sangeet Sammelan for past 27 years

Jalandhar: AAP leaders promise Rs 18 lakh funds for Harivallabh Committee

district tops state in forfeiting assets of drug lords

District tops state in forfeiting assets of drug lords

Revellers usher in New Year in high spirits

Plastic bags still in use as rules go for toss

Rs 50-lakh RT-PCR lab at Civil Hospital in city gathers dust

17 swine flu cases reported so far

Punjabi University asks security staff to return to duty

Patiala: Punjabi University asks security staff to return to duty

Students attend school amid cold weather in Patiala

Patiala police nab 2 gangsters, recover two weapons

Patiala MC collects Rs 21.53 crore in property tax in city

Neeraj Goyal principal of MM Modi college, Patiala