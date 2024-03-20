Civil services prelims postponed to June 16

New Delhi: The UPSC on Tuesday postponed the civil services (preliminary) examinationfrom May 26 to June 16 in view of the coming LS elections from April 19 to June 1. TNS
Varanasi court to hear Gyanvapi plea on April 11
Varanasi: A Varanasi court will on April 11 hear a plea seeking to bar Muslim devotees from walking on top of the Gyanvapi mosque cellar, where the court recently allowed Hindu prayers. pti
Probe charges against Moitra: Lokpal to CBI
new delhi: The Lokpal on Tuesday directed the CBI to investigate the cash-for-query charges against TMC leader Mahua Moitra & submit findings before it in six months. tns
SKM slams RSS over terrorism remark
New Delhi: The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) has slammed the Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha (ABPS), the highest decision-making body of the RSS, for its remarks that the farmers’ protest near Delhi was a resurgence of ‘separatist terrorism’ in Punjab. tns
Sanjay Mukherjee is DGP of West Bengal
New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday approved the appointment of Sanjay Mukherjee as DGP of West Bengal. He is a 1989 batch IPS officer. The ECI asked the state government to immediately comply with the order. tns
NCP Ajit faction to use clock as poll symbol
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday allowed the Ajit Pawar faction of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) to use the ‘clock’ symbol for the ensuing Lok Sabha and Maharashtra Assembly elections with certain riders.
Nomination process for 1st phase of Lok Sabha election begins in 102 seats across 21 states and UTs
Election to 18th Lok Sabha will begin on April 19 followed b...
North Korea claims progress in developing a hypersonic missile designed to strike distant US targets
A hypersonic missile is among an array of high-tech weapons ...
2 children hacked to death in Uttar Pradesh’s Badaun; killer had asked for Rs 5,000 from kids father
The children were aged around 11 and 6 years
Misleading advertisements: Appear in court on April 2, Supreme Court directs yoga guru Ramdev
Issues showcause notice to Patanjali, Balkrishna
Video: Moosewala’s father alleges government wants him to prove legitimacy of his newborn boy
Two days after the birth of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala's...