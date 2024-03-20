Civil services prelims postponed to June 16

Tribune News Service

New Delhi: The UPSC on Tuesday postponed the civil services (preliminary) examinationfrom May 26 to June 16 in view of the coming LS elections from April 19 to June 1. TNS

Varanasi court to hear Gyanvapi plea on April 11

Varanasi: A Varanasi court will on April 11 hear a plea seeking to bar Muslim devotees from walking on top of the Gyanvapi mosque cellar, where the court recently allowed Hindu prayers. pti

Probe charges against Moitra: Lokpal to CBI

new delhi: The Lokpal on Tuesday directed the CBI to investigate the cash-for-query charges against TMC leader Mahua Moitra & submit findings before it in six months. tns

SKM slams RSS over terrorism remark

New Delhi: The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) has slammed the Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha (ABPS), the highest decision-making body of the RSS, for its remarks that the farmers’ protest near Delhi was a resurgence of ‘separatist terrorism’ in Punjab. tns

Sanjay Mukherjee is DGP of West Bengal

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday approved the appointment of Sanjay Mukherjee as DGP of West Bengal. He is a 1989 batch IPS officer. The ECI asked the state government to immediately comply with the order. tns

NCP Ajit faction to use clock as poll symbol

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday allowed the Ajit Pawar faction of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) to use the ‘clock’ symbol for the ensuing Lok Sabha and Maharashtra Assembly elections with certain riders.

#Gyanvapi #Union Public Service Commission UPSC