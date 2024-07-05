CJI DY Chandrachud advises SEBI, SAT to remain cautious amid surging markets

PTI

Mumbai, July 4

Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud on Thursday advised market regulator SEBI and the Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) to exercise caution amid a significant surge in equity markets and pitched for more tribunal benches to ensure that the “backbone is stable”.

Inaugurating the new SAT premises here, CJI Chandrachud pitched for authorities to consider opening up new benches of the SAT given the higher workloads because of higher quantum of transactions and newer regulations.

Referring to newspaper articles calling the crossing of the 80,000 points milestone by the BSE as an ecstatic moment, where India is entering a “stratospheric domain”, the CJI pointed out that such events emphasise the need for regulatory authorities to ensure that everyone holds their “balance and nerves” amid the wins.

“The more you see the surge in the stock market, the greater the role, I believe, for SEBI and SAT, as institutions which will exercise caution, celebrate the successes but at the same time, ensure that the backbone is stable,” the CJI said.

He added that SEBI and appellate fora like SAT assume “immense national importance” in fostering a stable and predictable investment environment, and explained how this can benefit in economic growth for the country.

