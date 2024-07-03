CJI Bench to hear on July 8 pleas on scrapping NEET

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, July 2

A three-judge Bench led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud will hear on July 8 petitions seeking scrapping of the NEET-UG 2024 Examination for alleged paper leak and irregularities.

According to the cause list for July 8, uploaded on the top court’s website, 26 petitions were listed before the CJI-led Bench, which also included Justice JB Pardiwala and Justice Manoj Misra.

So far, the SC has refused to stay the counselling of the successful candidates.

As many as 67 students got a perfect score of 720 out of 720 and some of the Rank 1 holders had the same sequence of roll numbers, which raised suspicion of malpractice and irregularities. A majority of them were from the same examination centres.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Justice DY Chandrachud