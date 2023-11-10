‘Mitti Cafe’, managed by differently-abled people, inaugurated by CJI Chandrachud on SC premises

New Delhi, November 10
Taking a step towards promoting inclusivity, Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud on Friday inaugurated the ‘Mitti Cafe’, wholly managed by differently-abled people, on the Supreme Court premises.
Urging the members of the bar to support the initiative, the CJI announced about the inauguration of the cafe in the court complex, before the start of the day’s work.
“I hope the bar will support the initiative,” the CJI said, noting that all of them, who are managing the cafe, are persons with disabilities.
Attorney General R Venkataramani said it is a “symbol of great compassion”.
The cafe was inaugurated by CJI Chandrachud before the start of the day’s work in the presence of other judges.
The CJI said ‘Mitti Cafe’ has opened 38 outlets in different parts of the country and they have served six million meals during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The top court already has several canteens and cafeterias on its premises which cater to the need of lawyers and litigants visiting the court every day.
