CJI Chandrachud lays emphasis on constitutional values for nation’s unity and progress

New Delhi, March 9
Highlighting the importance of the constitutional values of liberty, equality and fraternity for ensuring the nation’s unity and progress, Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud on Saturday said the Constitution’s learning should reach the villages across the country.
Inaugurating a regional ‘Hamara Samvidhan Hamara Samman’ campaign at Maharaja Ganga Singh University, Bikaner in Rajasthan, the CJI said, “Our Constitution has its place from the corridors of courts to villages. It’s not limited to books alone.”
He said, as the CJI, it's his duty to ensure the last man in the village has the right to approach courts for realizing his fundamental rights.
The campaign aims to enhance awareness about the Indian Constitution and the citizens’ rights and duties, and to commemorate the 75th year of India as a republic.
The basic rights, such as daily wages, pension, clean water, ration, healthcare and education, flowed from the Constitution, which had met the challenges of the country’s diverse society and given dignity to the people. Mutual fraternity was necessary to maintain equality in the country, the CJI said at the function which was also attended by Union Minister of State for Law and Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal and Rajasthan High Court Chief Justice MM Shrivastava, judges, lawyers and students.
Quoting Dr BR Ambedkar’s speech in the Constituent Assembly, he said the Constitution was not a mere lawyers’ document, but a vehicle of life, and its spirit was always the spirit of age. “The Constitution reflects our collective aspirations… We are committed to the rule of law and protection of human rights because of the Constitution,” Justice Chandrachud said.
