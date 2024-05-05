CJI DY Chandrachud calls for international collaboration to combat juvenile cybercrime

PTI

Kathmandu, May 4

Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud on Saturday said juvenile justice systems must adapt by enhancing international cooperation and sharing best practices to tackle growing transnational digital crimes involving minors amid the rapid evolution of technology.

Need to protect the young in digital age There is a need for proactive measures to educate and safeguard young individuals in the digital age, emphasising digital literacy, responsible online behaviour, and effective parental guidance as crucial components in mitigating cyber-related risks. DY Chandrachud, CJI

Chandrachud is in Nepal on a three-day official visit at the invitation of Chief Justice of Nepal Bishwombhar Prasad Shrestha. Delivering a keynote address at the National Symposium on Juvenile Justice, Chief Justice Shrestha shed light on the intricate relationship between children and the complex societal systems they navigate.

Children enter the world with a clean slate, yet their fragility and vulnerability render them susceptible to a myriad of factors that can lead them astray, such as economic hardship, parental negligence, and peer pressure, he pointed out. “When discussing juvenile justice, we have to recognise the vulnerabilities and unique needs of children embroiled in legal conflicts and ensure that our justice systems respond with empathy, rehabilitation, and opportunities for reintegration into society,” Chandrachud said. It is crucial to grasp the multifaceted nature of juvenile justice and its intersections with various dimensions of the societies, he said.

Chandrachud said with technology evolving rapidly, juveniles are diving into cybercrime like hacking, cyberbullying, online fraud, and digital harassment. The anonymity and accessibility of digital platforms lower barriers to entry, luring young individuals into illicit activities.

He cited the “Momo Challenge” as an example. The ‘Momo Challenge’ was a viral hoax that spread through social media platforms in 2019, targeting children and adolescents.

