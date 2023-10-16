CJI rebukes lawyer for talking on mobile phone inside courtroom

New Delhi, October 16
“Yeh kya market hai jo aap phone pe baat kar rahe hai?” Chief Justice DY Chandrachud remarked on Monday as he took strong exception to a lawyer talking on the mobile phone inside his courtroom.
The CJI, who was holding the bench along with Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, ordered the court staff to confiscate the lawyer’s mobile phone.
“Yeh kya market hai jo aap phone pe baat kar rahe hai? Inka mobile le lo” (Is this a market that you are talking on the phone. Confiscate his mobile phone),” Justice Chandrachud said.
The lawyer was talking on the phone inside the courtroom, prompting the CJI to halt the proceedings and address him directly.
The CJI issued a stern warning to the lawyer and said, “Be careful in the future. Judges see everything. We may be looking at the papers, but we have eyes everywhere.”
