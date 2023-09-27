CJI to lead 7-judge Bench to revisit order on immunity for corrupt lawmakers

Satya Prakash
New Delhi, September 26
Led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, a seven-judge Constitution Bench will commence hearing on October 4 to examine if lawmakers can claim immunity from prosecution for taking bribes for voting in the House.
Other Judges
Justices AS Bopanna, MM Sundresh, PS Narasimha, JB Pardiwala, Sanjay Kumar and Manoj Misra
Besides CJI Chandrachud, other judges on the Bench are Justices AS Bopanna, MM Sundresh, PS Narasimha, JB Pardiwala, Sanjay Kumar and Manoj Misra, the top court announced on its website.
Twentyfive years after a five-judge Constitution Bench in PV Narasimha Rao’s case ruled that a lawmaker was immune to prosecution even if he/she took money to vote on the floor of the House, a five-judge Bench led by the CJI had on September 20 referred the issue to a seven-judge Constitution Bench to reconsider the correctness of the 1998 judgment.
“This enumeration of the legal position indicates that the decision in Narasimha Rao (case) is wrong… If it also furthers public morality on the part of our elected representatives, then we should not defer our decision to some uncertain day in the future….The correctness of view propounded in majority of Narasimha Rao (case) needs to be dealt with,” the CJI had said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Not Government of India’s policy to conduct extra judicial killings abroad: Jaishankar on Nijjar killing
The minister's comments come against the backdrop of the US ...
Credible evidence of India's involvement in killing of Sikh separatist, says Canadian MP Jagmeet Singh
Describing the allegations levelled by Justin Trudeau agains...
NIA raids 30 places in Punjab to unearth terrorist-gangster-smuggler nexus
Raids 51 places in Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, UP, Delhi
BSF seizes 1.5kg drugs dropped by drone near border in Amritsar
The seized substances are three packets of narcotics, wrappe...
Chandigarh scientist honoured at CSIR's 82nd foundation day
Ashwani Kumar's work on potential reduction in TB treatment ...