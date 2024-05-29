CJI to take call on Arvind Kejriwal’s plea for bail extension

Tribune News Service

Satya Prakash

New Delhi, May 28

Refusing to urgently list Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s plea seeking one-week extension of his interim bail in a money laundering case linked to the excise scam on medical grounds, the Supreme Court on Tuesday referred it to CJI DY Chandrachud to take a call.

Senior counsel Abhishek Manu Singhvi mentioned Kejriwal’s plea before a Vacation Bench of Justice JK Maheshwari and Justice KV Viswanathan for urgent listing, saying the CM had been advised certain medical tests that would take a week.

However, pointing out that a Bench of Justice Sanjiv Khanna and Justice Dipankar Datta had already reserved its verdict on Kejriwal’s petition challenging his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate in the case, Justice Maheshwari said he would refer it to the CJI for passing an appropriate order.

In his capacity as the “Master of Roster”, it is the CJI who decides on the composition of Benches to hear cases.

Justice Viswanathan asked Singhvi why he did not approach the top court when Justice Datta was heading a Vacation Bench last week.

