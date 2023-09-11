Clash between 2 groups in Maharashtra’s Satara over social media post, 1 person injured

PTI

Pune, September 11

A person was critically injured when members of two communities clashed at a village in Maharashtra’s Satara district following an “objectionable” post on social media, police said on Monday.

The incident, which took place at Pusesawali village in Khatao tehsil on Sunday night, led to tension between the two communities following which the police administration suspended Internet services in the district as a precautionary measure, they said.

Some houses were also damaged in the incident, as per a senior district administration official.

The police said they have detained some persons.

One person was critically injured in the incident and currently receiving medical treatment, a senior police official from Satara said.

“An objectionable post by some youth from a community triggered tension between two communities, leading to communal clashes and disturbance in law and order,” the official said.

The police promptly responded, and the situation is now under control, he stated.

“As a precautionary measure, we have suspended Internet services in the district and we urge the public not to fall prey to any rumours,” the official said.

Security has been stepped in the area and some individuals have been detained, the police added.

