Clash between 2 groups in Maharashtra’s Satara over social media post, 1 person injured

Pune, September 11
A person was critically injured when members of two communities clashed at a village in Maharashtra’s Satara district following an “objectionable” post on social media, police said on Monday.
The incident, which took place at Pusesawali village in Khatao tehsil on Sunday night, led to tension between the two communities following which the police administration suspended Internet services in the district as a precautionary measure, they said.
Some houses were also damaged in the incident, as per a senior district administration official.
The police said they have detained some persons.
One person was critically injured in the incident and currently receiving medical treatment, a senior police official from Satara said.
“An objectionable post by some youth from a community triggered tension between two communities, leading to communal clashes and disturbance in law and order,” the official said.
The police promptly responded, and the situation is now under control, he stated.
“As a precautionary measure, we have suspended Internet services in the district and we urge the public not to fall prey to any rumours,” the official said.
Security has been stepped in the area and some individuals have been detained, the police added.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Colombo run feast: Ton-up Virat Kohli, KL Rahul make mincemeat of opposition bowling; Pakistan 3 down, resume chase after rain stops
Pakistani bowlers struggle to contain opposition batters, wh...
India-Saudi Arabia partnership crucial for stability, welfare of region and world: PM Modi
PM, Saudi Crown Prince review bilateral relations at India-S...
Khalistan referendum held in Canada as PM Modi raises concerns with Justin Trudeau
Sikhs turn up in large numbers; Pro-Khalistani group Sikhs f...
2014 verdict striking down provision of DSPE Act will have retrospective operation: Supreme Court
In its May 2014 judgement, the apex court had held as invali...
Virat Kohli fastest to 13,000 ODI runs, breaks Sachin Tendulkar's record
The batting great scored 122 not out in only 94 balls, bring...