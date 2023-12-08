Class 10,12 Board Exams 2024: ICSE, ISC datesheet released; check here for link

Chandigarh, December 8
The Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has released the ICSE, ISC board exam datesheets.
Below are the links:
Direct link to download ICSE 2024 datesheet
The Class 10 or ICSE board examination will begin on February 21 and end on March 28. The examination will be conducted from 9 am for art papers and 11 am for other subjects. The duration of the arts subject papers will be three hours and other subjects will be for two hours.
The ISC or Class 12 board examination will begin on February 12 and will end on April 3. The examination will begin at 2 pm on all days and the duration of the exam is for three hours.
