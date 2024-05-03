Class 10, 12 students await CBSE exam results, check tentative date here

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, May 3

Students of Classes 10 and 12 are eagerly awaiting the release of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) exam results.

While the dates for the result declaration have not yet been officially disclosed, speculation is rife that the CBSE will announce the results this month.

With many fake circulars circulating on social media, the CBSE has cautioned students to check the official websites – cbse.gov.in, cbse.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in, cbseresults.gov.in – for authentic information about the result.

Reflecting on past years, the timeline for result announcements provides a glimpse into what students can expect this year.

In 2023, the Class 10 exams spanned from February 15 to March 21, resembling this year’s schedule. The CBSE board exam results were released on May 12, registering an overall pass percentage of 93.12 per cent for Class 10 and 87.33 per cent for Class 12.

However, the Covid-19 pandemic disrupted the usual course of events, leading to the cancellation of exams in 2020 and 2021. Consequently, the result declaration was postponed to July 15 in 2020 and August 3 in 2021.

Returning to normalcy in 2022, the CBSE conducted exams in two terms. The first term took place in November-December, while the second term was held in May-June. The result was announced in July.

In 2019, the result was announced on May 6, and in 2018, Class 10 exams occurred between March 5 and April 14, with the result declared on May 29 after a 44-day gap.

