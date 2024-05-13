Class 10, 12 supplementary exams to be conducted from July 15: CBSE

New Delhi, May 13
The supplementary exams for classes 10 and 12 will be conducted from July 15, Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) officials announced on Monday.
Over 1.32 lakh candidates have been placed in the supplementary category or compartment in class 10, while the number of such candidates in class 12 is over 1.22 lakh.
Based on National Education Policy, 2020 recommendations, the CBSE had last year changed the nomenclature of the compartment examination to supplementary examination.
According to CBSE Examination Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj, class 12 students will be allowed to improve their performance in one subject in the supplementary examination and class 10 students will be allowed to improve their performance in two subjects in the supplementary examination.
“Three categories of students will be eligible to appear in the supplementary examinations—class 10 students who were unable to pass two subjects and class 12 students who were unable to pass one subject and were placed in compartment category; students who were declared pass by replacing sixth or seventh subject; and class 10 and 12 students who were declared pass but wish to improve their performance in two and one subject respectively,” Bhardwaj said.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Lok Sabha elections 2024 Phase 4: Over 52 per cent polling recorded till 3 pm
Jammu and Kashmir witnesses lowest voting percentage till 3 ...
AAP MP Swati Maliwal alleges Kejriwal's staff member misbehaved with her
Following the call, Delhi Police reach the Chief Minister's ...
There were 2 CCTV cameras in my cell in Tihar; PM Modi and 13 officers monitored me, claims Arvind Kejriwal
If INDIA bloc comes to power on June 4, I will be back next ...
Video: MLA from Jagan Reddy's party assaults voter for objecting to jumping voting queue, he slaps back
In a video that has gone viral, Jagan Reddy's TYSRC party ML...
CBSE Classes 10, 12 exam results declared
Girls outshine boys by over 6.4 percentage points in Class 1...