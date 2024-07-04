Climate change a prominent concern, India working towards committed reduction: EAM Jaishankar at SCO Summit

PTI

Astana, July 4

Climate change is a prominent concern before the world today and India is working towards achieving committed reduction in emissions and building climate-resilient infrastructure, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Thursday.

Jaishankar was delivering Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remarks at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit here in the Kazakh capital.

“Delivered India's statement at the Summit of SCO Council of Heads of States on behalf of PM Shri @narendramodi ji. Thank the leaders present for conveying their best wishes to Prime Minister @narendramodi on his re-election for a third successive term,” Jaishankar posted on X along with photos.

“We are working towards achieving a committed reduction in emissions, including transition to alternate fuels, adoption of electric vehicles, and building climate-resilient infrastructure,” he said.

“In this context, during India's SCO presidency, a Joint Statement on emerging fuels, and a Concept Paper on de-carbonization in the transportation sector were approved,” Jaishankar added.

During last year's annual climate conference, Prime Minister Modi said India has already declared to achieve Net Zero by 2070. It plans to reduce emissions intensity by 45 per cent by 2030 and increase the share of non-fossil fuel to 50 per cent.

The remarks also pointed out how economic development requires robust connectivity. “That can also pave the way for cooperation and trust between our societies,” Jaishankar said.

“Respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity is essential for connectivity and infrastructure projects. So too are non-discriminatory trade rights and transit regimes,” he said, and asserted: “The SCO needs to deliberate seriously on these aspects.”

Jaishankar also reminded the audience that the SCO needs to make “technology creative” and apply it to the welfare and progress of societies.

“India is among the countries to formulate a National Strategy on Artificial Intelligence and the launch of an AI Mission. Our commitment to ‘AI for All' is also reflected in working within the SCO framework on a Roadmap on AI cooperation,” he added.

