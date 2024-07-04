 Climate change a prominent concern, India working towards committed reduction: EAM Jaishankar at SCO Summit : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • India
  • Climate change a prominent concern, India working towards committed reduction: EAM Jaishankar at SCO Summit

Climate change a prominent concern, India working towards committed reduction: EAM Jaishankar at SCO Summit

During last year's annual climate conference, PM Modi said India has already declared to achieve Net Zero by 2070

Climate change a prominent concern, India working towards committed reduction: EAM Jaishankar at SCO Summit

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar delivering India's statement at the Summit of SCO Council of Heads of States on behalf of PM Modi, in Astana. PTI



PTI

Astana, July 4

Climate change is a prominent concern before the world today and India is working towards achieving committed reduction in emissions and building climate-resilient infrastructure, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Thursday.

Jaishankar was delivering Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remarks at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit here in the Kazakh capital.

“Delivered India's statement at the Summit of SCO Council of Heads of States on behalf of PM Shri @narendramodi ji. Thank the leaders present for conveying their best wishes to Prime Minister @narendramodi on his re-election for a third successive term,” Jaishankar posted on X along with photos.

“We are working towards achieving a committed reduction in emissions, including transition to alternate fuels, adoption of electric vehicles, and building climate-resilient infrastructure,” he said.

“In this context, during India's SCO presidency, a Joint Statement on emerging fuels, and a Concept Paper on de-carbonization in the transportation sector were approved,” Jaishankar added.

During last year's annual climate conference, Prime Minister Modi said India has already declared to achieve Net Zero by 2070. It plans to reduce emissions intensity by 45 per cent by 2030 and increase the share of non-fossil fuel to 50 per cent.

The remarks also pointed out how economic development requires robust connectivity. “That can also pave the way for cooperation and trust between our societies,” Jaishankar said.

“Respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity is essential for connectivity and infrastructure projects. So too are non-discriminatory trade rights and transit regimes,” he said, and asserted: “The SCO needs to deliberate seriously on these aspects.”

Jaishankar also reminded the audience that the SCO needs to make “technology creative” and apply it to the welfare and progress of societies.

“India is among the countries to formulate a National Strategy on Artificial Intelligence and the launch of an AI Mission. Our commitment to ‘AI for All' is also reflected in working within the SCO framework on a Roadmap on AI cooperation,” he added.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Climate change #Environment #Narendra Modi #S Jaishankar


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

ED to move Supreme Court against Jharkhand High Court's bail to Hemant Soren

2
Punjab

CISF woman constable Kulwinder Kaur who slapped Kangana Ranaut shifted to Bengaluru

3
Punjab

Jalandhar earns a new epithet — City of turncoats

4
Patiala

7K trees to go for Sirhind-Patiala 4-laning

5
Chandigarh

Centre’s nod to underground Metro in Chandigarh heritage sectors

6
India

Pushing by Baba’s security, slippery slope led to Hathras stampede, says SDM’s preliminary report

7
India

DGCA seeks report from Air India for 'cancelling' scheduled flight to accommodate Indian cricket team from Barbados

8
Punjab

Amritpal Singh gets 4-day parole, likely to be flown to Delhi for oath on July 5

9
Haryana

Bank deputy manager held for cyber fraud in Gurugram

10
India

The Tribune exclusive: India to set up villages, boost infra near LAC in Arunachal Pradesh

Don't Miss

View All
Another bridge collapses in Bihar, 10th such incident in over 15 days
India

Another bridge collapses in Bihar, 10th such incident in over 15 days

In just one week, 5 youths die of drug overdose in Bathinda
Punjab

In just one week, 5 youths die of drug overdose in Bathinda

Minister extends Rs 1 lakh financial aid to Glory Bawa after her distress call
Amritsar

Minister extends Rs 1 lakh financial aid to Punjabi folk singer Gurmeet Bawa's daughter Glory after her distress call

Cops verified 900 white scooters during hunt for ‘serial molester’
Chandigarh

Chandigarh Police verified 900 white scooters during hunt for ‘serial molester’

Centre’s nod to underground Metro in Chandigarh heritage sectors
Chandigarh

Centre’s nod to underground Metro in Chandigarh heritage sectors

Free bus travel sop for women takes PRTC for a fiscal ride
Punjab

Punjab: Free bus travel sop for women takes PRTC for a fiscal ride

Daisies turn Dalhousie’s Dainkund hill into white wonderland
Himachal

Daisies turn Dalhousie’s Dainkund hill into white wonderland

Punjab woman ‘likely died of tuberculosis’ on plane from Australia to Delhi; was visiting parents 1st time in 4 years
Diaspora

Punjab woman ‘likely died of tuberculosis’ on plane from Australia to Delhi; was visiting parents 1st time in 4 years

Top News

Indian cricket team's victory parade bus awaits champions in Mumbai ahead of mega celebrations; security beefed up

Indian cricket team's victory parade bus awaits champions in Mumbai ahead of mega celebrations; security beefed up

The Rohit Sharma-led Indian team arrived in New Delhi via a ...

Jharkhand Guv invites Hemant Soren to form govt, swearing in on July 7

Hemant Soren takes oath as Jharkhand chief minister

Governor CP Radhakrishnan administers the oath to Soren at R...

2 women among 6 sevadars arrested over Hathras stampede that killed 121 people

2 women among 6 sevadars arrested over Hathras stampede that killed 121 people

Police say preacher Surajpal alias Bhole Baba will be questi...

Amritpal Singh can meet family but won't be allowed to leave Delhi: Parole order for taking Lok Sabha oath

Amritpal Singh can meet family but won't be allowed to leave Delhi: Parole order for taking Lok Sabha oath

During his stay in the national capital, neither Singh nor h...

Heavy rains in parts of Himachal: 115 roads closed, Chandigarh-Manali highway begins sinking near Pandoh

Heavy rain in parts of Himachal Pradesh; 115 roads closed, Chandigarh-Manali highway begins sinking near Pandoh

Officials allow one-way traffic at stretch between Mandi to ...


Cities

View All

Tejpal Singh’s family struggles for return of his mortal remains

Family struggles for return of mortal remains of Tejpal Singh who died fighting for Russia in war against Ukraine

Minister extends Rs 1 lakh financial aid to Punjabi folk singer Gurmeet Bawa's daughter Glory after her distress call

Canal bank near Sultanwind turns a garbage dump, residents suffer

‘Expedite work on desilting Tung Dhab drain’

After apology by Akali rebels, Akal Takht to take call

In just one week, 5 youths die of drug overdose in Bathinda

In just one week, 5 youths die of drug overdose in Bathinda

Centre’s nod to underground Metro in Chandigarh heritage sectors

Centre’s nod to underground Metro in Chandigarh heritage sectors

Chandigarh's Sector 26 mandi clings to single-use plastic despite eco drive by MC

To curb mishaps, roundabouts to be built at 16 intersections in Mohali

Chandigarh Police verified 900 white scooters during hunt for ‘serial molester’

Zirakpur: Punjab rights panel takes suo motu action on Sukhna Choe report

No scope for alliance between Congress, AAP for Assembly polls in Haryana, Delhi: Jairam Ramesh

Doesn’t appear to be much scope for Congress-AAP alliance for Assembly polls in Haryana, Delhi: Jairam Ramesh

Don’t use our struggle for personal gains, DCW members tell Maliwal

Student outfits rally against ‘irregularities’ in NEET-UG

Rahul’s ‘Hindu’ remarks spark BJP protest

Crucial flood control meeting called off: Congress

Sheetal Angural’s ‘set-up’ to accept CM Bhagwant Mann’s challenge in bypoll-bound Jalandhar West

Sheetal Angural’s ‘set-up’ to accept CM Bhagwant Mann’s challenge in bypoll-bound Jalandhar West

Jalandhar West bypoll: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann dares BJP candidate Sheetal Angural

Order probe into Sheetal Angural’s allegations: Sunil Jakhar to Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

Raja Warring criticises Punjab Govt for neglecting Jalandhar West

Jalandhar earns a new epithet — City of turncoats

Now, ambit of e-challan to be expanded to 44 new spots

Now, ambit of e-challan to be expanded to 44 new spots

Youth murdered by masked miscreants in broad daylight

Direct seeding of rice target distant dream, 18% achieved so far

Negligence and deficiency in service: Pay Rs 50K relief to patient, infertility centre told

More cartridges seized from two suspects who opened fire at cops

7K trees to go for Sirhind-Patiala 4-laning

7K trees to go for Sirhind-Patiala 4-laning

Patiala DC launches project to tackle anaemia in girls at Rajpura

Illegal advertising screen threat looms over Patiala commuters

Capacity building programme held

BJP leader’s son, Congress councillor booked for blackmail, extortion