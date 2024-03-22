 Climate change increasing chances of temperatures reaching 40 degrees Celsius on Holi: Analysis : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • India
  • Climate change increasing chances of temperatures reaching 40 degrees Celsius on Holi: Analysis

Climate change increasing chances of temperatures reaching 40 degrees Celsius on Holi: Analysis

The researchers said a total of 37 cities now have at least a 1 per cent chance of experiencing 40 degrees Celsius or warmer temperatures.

Climate change increasing chances of temperatures reaching 40 degrees Celsius on Holi: Analysis

Photo for representation: iStock



PTI

New Delhi, March 22

The probability of temperatures soaring to 40 degrees Celsius around the festival of Holi late March has multiplied due to climate change, according to an analysis of temperature data since 1970.

Researchers at the US-based Climate Central, an independent group of scientists, conducted the analysis to place India within the context of global warming trends.

In the climate of the early 1970s, it would be exceedingly rare to encounter temperatures in late March above 40 degrees Celsius. Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh and Bihar had a more than 5 per cent chance of experiencing such temperatures, they said.

However, the analysis revealed that the chance of reaching 40 degrees Celsius has since expanded to include nine states: Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha and Andhra Pradesh. Maharashtra now has the highest probability at 14 per cent.

To show this change, the researchers calculated the difference between the warming rates in March and April, expressed as the change in average temperature since 1970.

The researchers said a total of 37 cities now have at least a 1 per cent chance of experiencing 40 degrees Celsius or warmer temperatures, and 11 cities have a 10 per cent or greater probability.

With the exception of Madurai, the 15 cities with the highest risk of experiencing temperatures above 4 degrees Celsius are in central India, the analysis showed.

Bilaspur faces the highest risk at 31 per cent, and its chances of reaching 40 degrees Celsius is now 2.5 times higher than in the 1970s.

Indore shows the largest change in risk, with an 8 per cent probability, 8.1 times higher than in the past.

Madurai and Bhopal also have very large changes (7.1 and 5.5 times higher, respectively) and relatively high overall risk (19 per cent and 12 per cent).

Climate Central said March and April are warming across India.

Every region considered had net warming during both March and April. During March, the northern and western regions have the fastest warming, with the largest change since 1970 in March occurring in Jammu and Kashmir (2.8 degrees Celsius).

Warming is more uniform in April and Mizoram has the largest change since 1970 (1.9 degrees Celsius).

“There has been an abrupt transition in the temperatures from cool winter-like temperatures to much warmer conditions now. After the strong warming trend observed in February, March is also likely to follow the same pattern. These warming trends in India are a clear sign of the impacts of human-led climate change,” said Andrew Pershing, vice-president for Science, Climate Central.

The average temperatures in states in north India showed either a cooling trend or slight warming in January, followed by strong warming in February. This indicates that these regions are now experiencing abrupt transitions from cool winter-like temperatures into much warmer conditions traditionally observed in March, the researchers said.

Climate science says the world needs to slash CO₂ emissions by 43 per cent by 2030 to limit the average temperature rise to 1.5 degrees Celsius, the guardrail to prevent worsening of climate impacts.

The business-as-usual scenario will take the world to a temperature rise of around 3 degrees Celsius by the end of the century, scientists have warned. 

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Climate change #Environment


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Delhi

Arvind Kejriwal arrest: Delhi, Punjab ministers detained during AAP protest

2
India

Arvind Kejriwal sent to Enforcement Directorate custody till March 28

3
India

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal withdraws plea against arrest from Supreme Court

4
Business

Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal marries Mexican entrepreneur Grecia Munoz

5
India

Arvind Kejriwal arrest: What the law says and what is the possibility of Delhi governing from jail, legal experts speak

6
Himachal

3 Independent MLAs supporting BJP resign from Himachal Pradesh Assembly, pave way for byelections

7
Punjab

Congress likely to drop two MPs

8
India

Why Arvind Kejriwal may be in for long haul, plus political implications

9
India

What's liquor ‘scam’ case and why's Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal arrested by ED?

10
Punjab

Ensure Badals don’t make it to LS: CM

Don't Miss

View All
Man returns ~96K credited into his account by mistake
Haryana

Honesty prevails: Haryana man returns Rs 96K credited into his account by mistake

In death, youth gives new lease of life to four patients
Chandigarh

In death, Kaithal youth Sahil gives new lease of life to four patients

Viral video: Sidhu Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh, Charan Kaur share emotional journey of welcoming baby boy; fans celebrate ‘return of the great’
Trending

Sidhu Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh, Charan Kaur share emotional journey of welcoming baby boy; fans celebrate ‘return of the great’

Amid farm stir, protesters live village life at Shambhu
Punjab

Amid farm stir, protesters live village life at Shambhu

Tulip Garden to feature 5 new varieties, 1.7 mn flowers set to bloom this season
J & K

Kashmir's Tulip Garden to feature 5 new varieties, 1.7 mn flowers set to bloom this season

Mandi banker treks 30 km on snow to be home on time for his wedding
Himachal

Mandi banker treks 30 km on snow to be home on time for his wedding

From hills to plains, apple breaks new ground
Himachal

From hills to plains, apple breaks new ground

‘Went to Russia as tourist, but was forced to enter battlefield’
Punjab

Went to Russia as tourist, but was forced to enter battlefield: Punjab youth

Top News

Gunmen in combat fatigues fire at crowds at Moscow concert hall, a big blaze follows

Gunmen kill at least 40 in attack at concert hall near Moscow

The shooting appeared to have begun at a concert of the band...

Arvind Kejriwal is kingpin and key conspirator of Delhi liquor scam in collusion with his ministers, AAP leaders, ED tells court

Arvind Kejriwal took advantage of being CM to facilitate liquor 'scam' money-laundering by AAP: ED

The 55-year-old former IRS officer and activist was arrested...

Excise policy case: ED to produce Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal before special PMLA court

Arvind Kejriwal sent to Enforcement Directorate custody till March 28

Again to be produced in court on March 28

AAP voices disagreement with court order sending Arvind Kejriwal to ED’s custody

AAP voices disagreement with court order sending Arvind Kejriwal to ED’s custody

Atishi addresses a press conference minutes after the court ...

No material to show wrongdoing in excise policy formulation or receipt of proceeds by Kejriwal: Lawyer

No material to show wrongdoing in excise policy formulation or receipt of proceeds by Kejriwal: Lawyer

The 55-year-old Kejriwal was arrested by the Enforcement Dir...


Cities

View All

Gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria acquitted in murder bid case

Gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria acquitted in murder bid case

‘All eligible beneficiaries to get foodgrain under govt schemes’

World Water Day: PETA volunteers promote vegan diet, raise awareness on water conservation

Nurses who complained about unequal duty hours, get transferred

Minister Bhullar begins poll campaign from Tarn Taran

Ensure Badals don’t make it to LS: CM

Ensure Badals don’t make it to LS: CM

Warring family on meeting spree in Bathinda

Bathinda: Wakf Board officer held taking bribe

SAD bastion Bathinda to see multi-cornered fight

Sanitise high-security zones in jail to curb extortion calls: Punjab and Haryana High Court to Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh

Sanitise high-security zones in jail to curb extortion calls: Punjab and Haryana High Court to Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh

Sub-registrar told to refund excess stamp duty of Rs 16L

Scramble for tickets, craze for Mohali IPL tie peaks

In death, 33-year-old accident victim gives new lease of life to five patients

725 opium plants seized to be used as evidence, say police

Excise policy case: ED to produce Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal before special PMLA court

Arvind Kejriwal sent to Enforcement Directorate custody till March 28

Arvind Kejriwal arrest: Delhi, Punjab ministers detained during AAP protest

AAP protests against Kejriwal’s arrest in Punjab, Haryana; water cannons, lathicharge against protesters

Arvind Kejriwal's family under 'house arrest', not being allowed to meet: AAP leader Gopal Rai

‘Blessings of 135 crore Indians with Arvind Kejriwal’: AAP’s Raghav Chadha on Delhi CM arrest

Poll code in force, but hoardings, wall paintings continue to dot city

Poll code in force, but hoardings, wall paintings continue to dot city

Congress to offer 30L jobs if voted to power, says Mohit

Kirti Kisan Union holds protest against police raid

Clean canal water starts flowing into Chitti Bein

Water conservation need of hour: Expert

With 10 days left, less than 30% licensed weapons deposited

With 10 days left, less than 30% licensed weapons deposited

Gangster Movish Bains nabbed

Two groups clash over trivial issue outside Circuit House

Ilegal colonies: GLADA got 12 FIRs filed against builders

Woman’s body recovered from Buddha Nullah

Exempt power staff from poll duty: Assn

Exempt power staff from poll duty: Assn

Prof Tara Singh music fest starts on high note

Harmanjot wins poetry contest at city college

Rice Millers Association chief joins AAP

Pensioners lash out at Centre for ignoring demands