 Climate-resilient wheat may push yield to 114 MT : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • India
  • Climate-resilient wheat may push yield to 114 MT

Climate-resilient wheat may push yield to 114 MT

Climate-resilient wheat may push yield to 114 MT

Picture for representational purpose only.



Tribune News Service

Neeraj Mohan

New Delhi, December 28

The upcoming rabi harvesting season may witness a historic milestone with the country’s wheat production poised to reach an unprecedented 114 million tonne (MT).

Record high in 2023

  • In 2022, India’s wheat production fell to 107.74 MT from 109.59 MT in 2021 due to a heat wave in March
  • But in 2023, it scaled unprecedented heights, surging to 110.55 MT against 112 MT target
  • It rose by 4.8 million tonnes; average yield is 105.73 MT

Farm experts attribute this optimistic forecast to the widespread adoption of high-yielding and climate-resilient wheat varieties, covering nearly 60 per cent of the wheat growing area, coupled with favourable weather conditions and timely advisories being issued to the farmers.

Despite a slightly reduced wheat cultivation area which has reached around 31 million hectares compared to the previous year’s 31.44 million hectares, scientists of the Indian Institute of Wheat and Barley Research, Karnal, are hopeful that the country’s wheat production would achieve the highest-ever target of 114 MT. According to the scientists, the key factor behind expected bumper produce is that over 60 per cent of the total wheat acreage is covered under the high-yielding and climate-resilient varieties, including DBW 296, DBW 327, DBW 332, DBW 303, DBW 187, DBW 222, WH1270 and PBW 771.

“In the past two years, a total 25 new varieties with climate resilient values have been identified. Eleven varieties were given to farmers this year,” said Gyanendra Singh, Director, ICAR-IIWBR, Karnal. He said the next target was to cover 80 per cent of the total area under wheat cultivation with the newly developed varieties.

Virender Singh Lather, retired principal scientist, Indian Agricultural Institute, ICAR, New Delhi, said the climate-resilient varieties showed tolerance against the climatic extremes of high or low temperatures and humidity. These varieties provided stability of crop yield and overall agricultural production.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

Canada police soon to arrest accused in Hardeep Nijjar killing case: Report

2
India

When Goa's Taj hotel chef had to find ripe papayas for Indira Gandhi’s breakfast during 1983 CHOGM meeting

3
India

Qatar court commutes death sentence of 8 Indian Navy veterans

4
Sports

Hilarious incident involving third umpire leads to hold-up in Melbourne Test between Australia and Pakistan

5
Punjab

SYL row: Shekhawat holds meeting with Punjab, Haryana CMs; no water to spare, Mann reiterates state’s old stand

6
Haryana Explainer

Decoding fog: Why are some regions more prone to it

7
India

Popular Tamil actor and DMDK founder Vijayakanth dies at 71

8
Himachal

Making a beeline for the hills: One lakh tourists expected to reach Shimla for New Year

9
India

If issues related to EVMs are not ‘fixed’ before 2024 general election, BJP can win over 400 seats: Sam Pitroda

10
Delhi

134 flights delayed, 22 trains running late as dense fog grips Delhi

Don't Miss

View All
UNESCO award for Rambagh Gate & Ramparts, Gurdaspur’s Peepal Haveli
Amritsar

UNESCO award for Amritsar's Rambagh Gate & Ramparts, Gurdaspur’s Peepal Haveli

43K calls made from 2 phones in Ferozepur jail drug racket: High Court
Punjab

43K calls made from 2 phones in Ferozepur jail drug racket: High Court

After snowfall, tourist influx gains momentum in Manali
Himachal

After snowfall, tourist influx gains momentum in Manali

Artworks on tunnel walls in Shimla draw tourists
Himachal

Artworks on tunnel walls in Shimla draw tourists

Self-propelled Shimla train on track after trial
Himachal

Self-propelled train on heritage Kalka-Shimla track after trial

Illegal mining turns Ropar bridge wobbly, may collapse
Punjab

Illegal mining turns Ropar bridge wobbly, may collapse

When Preity Zinta bought wrong player for Punjab Kings at IPL auctions, know what happens next
Trending

When Preity Zinta bought wrong player for Punjab Kings at IPL auction, know what happened next

Watch viral video of a series of cars bump into each other on Bengaluru road
Trending

Watch viral video of a series of cars bump into each other on Bengaluru road

Top News

Qatar court commutes death sentence of 8 ex-Navy men

Qatar court commutes death sentence of 8 ex-Navy men

MEA says detailed verdict awaited, in touch with legal team

Ties with India have grown in hi-tech areas: Putin to EAM

Ties with India have grown in hi-tech areas: Putin to EAM

Says Moscow understands PM Modi’s position on Ukraine

Haryana, Punjab CMs again fail to see eye to eye on SYL canal construction

Haryana, Punjab CMs again fail to see eye to eye on SYL canal construction

Third meeting in 3 years ends inconclusively

At ~20L/acre, pvt land owners allow riverbed mining in Mahendragarh

At Rs 20L/acre, pvt land owners allow riverbed mining in Mahendragarh

Buzz over Kangana staging entry in HP poll arena

Buzz over Kangana staging entry in HP poll arena

Bollywood actor has reportedly met BJP chief Nadda on more t...


Cities

View All

1 killed, 10 hurt as bus rams into truck near Naushehra Pannuan

1 killed, 10 hurt as bus rams into truck near Naushehra Pannuan

Dense fog throws life out of gear in Amritsar district

Vigilance catches PUDA XEN taking Rs 20,000 bribe

Manager shot at in robbery at hotel

Looking back 2023: Snatchings, robberies remain bane of holy city

Government institutions in Chandigarh fail to pay green fine slapped by panel

Government institutions in Chandigarh fail to pay green fine slapped by panel

Chandigarh witnesses ‘very’ dense fog, visibility drops to 50m

Fog disrupts flight schedules

Chandigarh: MC yet to recover Rs 6.33 cr in rent: Audit

3 yrs on, top posts in Panchkula MC vacant

‘Very dense’ fog alert for Delhi, Haryana

‘Very dense’ fog alert for Delhi, Haryana

PM Modi’s degree: Court issues production warrant against AAP leader Sanjay Singh

Genome sequencing ordered for all Covid cases for detection of JN.1: Delhi minister

All Noida schools to stay closed on December 29, 30 due to cold, teachers to work

134 flights delayed, 22 trains running late as dense fog grips Delhi

Jalandhar’s air turns ‘poor’ as AQI touches 389

Jalandhar’s air turns ‘poor’ as AQI touches 389

Looking back 2023 agriculture: Floods washed away farmers’ hopes

Woman among 6 held with opium, heroin, intoxicants

Car snatching case solved in 24 hrs

Thieves strike at suvidha centre

93% cases disposed of, CAW cell performance par excellence

93% cases disposed of, CAW cell performance par excellence

LIT devp projects worth crores for SBS Nagar ahead of MC poll

95% rejuvenation done, Buddha Nullah close to turn into river

Looking back 2023 Subdivisional Matters: Ahmedgarh development issues unresolved

20 more clinics soon, says Health Minister

Illegal constructions unabated as MC officials turn a blind eye

Illegal constructions unabated as MC officials turn a blind eye

YPS players shine in national championships