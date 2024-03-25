Clinical trials of TB vaccine for adults start in India

Tribune News Service

New Delhi: Bharat Biotech has begun the clinical trials for tuberculosis (TB) vaccine MTBVAC on adults in India. Developed by Spanish biopharmaceutical company Biofabri, the MTBVAC is the first vaccine against TB derived from a human source. TNS

Left stomps ABVP’s hopes, wins all JNUSU posts

new delhi: The United Left panel effected a clean sweep in the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union election, defeating its nearest rival the RSS-affiliated ABVP on Sunday. Dhananjay won the president’s post by securing 2,598 votes.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Bharat