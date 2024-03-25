Clinical trials of TB vaccine for adults start in India

New Delhi: Bharat Biotech has begun the clinical trials for tuberculosis (TB) vaccine MTBVAC on adults in India. Developed by Spanish biopharmaceutical company Biofabri, the MTBVAC is the first vaccine against TB derived from a human source. TNS
Left stomps ABVP’s hopes, wins all JNUSU posts
new delhi: The United Left panel effected a clean sweep in the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union election, defeating its nearest rival the RSS-affiliated ABVP on Sunday. Dhananjay won the president’s post by securing 2,598 votes.
