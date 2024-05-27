Close shave for Rahul Gandhi at Bihar rally as portion of dais caves in

Paliganj (Bihar), May 27
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday had a close shave when a portion of the dais set up for one of his election rallies in Bihar caved in.
Gandhi was at Paliganj, on the outskirts of the state capital, to canvass for RJD president Lalu Prasad's daughter Misa Bharti, who is contesting from Patliputra Lok Sabha seat.
Bharti was leading Gandhi towards his seat when he was seen struggling for balance as a portion of the make-shift stage sagged.
An alert Bharti quickly held Gandhi by the hand, helping him regain his balance and they smilingly told anxious security personnel, who ran to help, that the Congress leader was fine.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Rajkot gaming zone fire: Gujarat High Court raps civic body, says it doesn't have faith in state machinery
Court asks Rajkot Municipal Corporation whether it had turne...
Pune car crash: Juvenile’s blood sample thrown away, replaced on directions of doctor, say police
The juvenile's father had called the doctor and offered him ...
Karnataka sex scandal: Will appear before SIT on May 31, says Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna
In a video statement, Revanna says he has ‘faith in court an...
Arvind Kejriwal moves Supreme Court for extension of his interim bail by a week on medical grounds
The top court had on May 10 granted 21-day interim bail to t...
Not against Muslims, but Congress’s appeasement politics: PM Modi
Says NDA set for historic victory, INDIA bloc to crumble aft...