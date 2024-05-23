CM Mamata compromising on national security: Shah

New Delhi, May 22
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday accused West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of compromising national security for the sake of vote-bank politics, and “committing a sin” by allowing infiltrators to change the state’s demography. He said this during a rally in East Midnapore district of West Bengal.
Addressing a poll rally at Kanthi in East Midnapore district, Shah further claimed that the Trinamool Congress (TMC) will “disintegrate”, resulting in the “farewell” of the Mamata Banerjee government after the BJP wins 30 Lok Sabha seats in the state. Out of the 42 Parliamentary constituencies in West Bengal, the BJP had won 18 seats in 2019 general elections.
He further alleged that the TMC government has been providing infiltrators with ration cards, Aadhar cards and voter ID cards, as they are the vote banks of the party.
