CM Saini meets Kuldeep Bishnoi again to clear air

Hisar, May 14

Amid confusion among supporters of BJP leader and former Hisar MP Kuldeep Bishnoi, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini today met him again.

Bishnoi stayed away from campaigning for the BJP candidate for many days as he was apparently upset over denial of ticket to him from Hisar Lok Sabha seat. The CM persuaded Bishnoi on April 25 when he went to meet him at his Delhi residence.

Bishnoi stayed away from campaigning for the BJP candidate for many days as he was apparently upset over denial of ticket to him from Hisar Lok Sabha seat. The CM persuaded Bishnoi on April 25 when he went to meet him at his Delhi residence.

Haryana minister Kamal Gupta, Bishnoi’s son Bhavya, who is an MLA from Adampur segment, and BJP candidate Ranjit Singh were also present during the meeting.

Just before the CM’s arrival, Bishnoi while attending a workers’ meet said he was satisfied with the talks held with the BJP leaders and his disappointment was over. “You too should not remain in any kind of confusion. After Bhajan Lal, I am your mukhiya (head) and thus you should toe the line taken by me. There is no misunderstanding now. I went to Rawat Khera village where people asked me what they should do regarding elections. I know you were upset (after denial of ticket). But you should not make any mistake,” he said.

Later, Bishnoi addressed a meeting in Dhangar village of Fatehabad district, which is part of the Sirsa (reserved) Lok Sabha segment, to appeal for BJP candidate Ashok Tanwar. He targeted former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda at a public meeting, saying they should not forget the corrupt governance of Hooda.

“I am no more disappointed with the BJP and you should back the Bhajan Lal family which is your own family,” he reiterated, saying he had been given an assurance but it would be materialised only when you (people) ensure victory of the BJP candidates.

Notably, Bishnoi’s elder brother and former Deputy Chief Minister Chander Mohan too has visited this village to campaign for the Congress candidate Kumari Selja.

