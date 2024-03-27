Coast Guard’s pollution control ship reaches Manila

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 26

Indian Coast Guard (ICG) ship Samudra Paheredar, a specialised pollution control vessel, is in Manila, Philippines, on a three-day visit. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, who visited the ship today, said “the ship’s presence signifies deepening ties among the ASEAN nations”.

“Our Act East Policy and Indo-Pacific vision will continue giving a more contemporary form to the Indian maritime traditions,” he said.

The visit of a specialised pollution control vessel is part of a broader initiative aimed at demonstration of ICG marine pollution response capabilities and shared concern and resolve towards marine pollution in the 10-country ASEAN bloc.

The ICG ship is on overseas deployment to ASEAN countries — Philippines, Vietnam and Brunei — from March 25 to April 12.

The India-ASEAN initiative was announced by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in Cambodia in 2022 during the ASEAN Defence Minister Plus Meeting. The deployment to ASEAN countries is third in the row by the Indian Coast Guard. Last year, the vessel had visited Cambodia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand and Indonesia.

