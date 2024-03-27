Coast Guard’s pollution control ship reaches Manila

New Delhi, March 26
Indian Coast Guard (ICG) ship Samudra Paheredar, a specialised pollution control vessel, is in Manila, Philippines, on a three-day visit. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, who visited the ship today, said “the ship’s presence signifies deepening ties among the ASEAN nations”.
“Our Act East Policy and Indo-Pacific vision will continue giving a more contemporary form to the Indian maritime traditions,” he said.
The visit of a specialised pollution control vessel is part of a broader initiative aimed at demonstration of ICG marine pollution response capabilities and shared concern and resolve towards marine pollution in the 10-country ASEAN bloc.
The ICG ship is on overseas deployment to ASEAN countries — Philippines, Vietnam and Brunei — from March 25 to April 12.
The India-ASEAN initiative was announced by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in Cambodia in 2022 during the ASEAN Defence Minister Plus Meeting. The deployment to ASEAN countries is third in the row by the Indian Coast Guard. Last year, the vessel had visited Cambodia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand and Indonesia.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
All 6 workers missing after Baltimore bridge collapse presumed dead
The ship's crew issued a mayday call moments before the cras...
'They can't digest India's rise'; Indian student alleges hate campaign in London
Wonders how is Indian politics relevant to the student union...
Arvind Kejriwal's wife to issue press statement at noon today; big revelations likely
Earlier on Tuesday evening, Sunita met the Delhi Chief Minis...
Ramakrishna Mission chief Swami Smaranananda Maharaj dies at 95
Born in 1929 at Andami village of Tamil Nadu's Thanjavur dis...
Punjab: 'Patwari' arrested for accepting Rs 34 lakh in bribes, including Pakistani juttis' worth Rs 3 lakh
The complainant alleged the 'patwari' and his agent Nikku ha...